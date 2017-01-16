Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he doesn't expect any major coaching staff changes and also gave some injury updates as he met the media for the final time this season on Monday.

For one final time this season, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll met the media on the Monday following a game.

Carroll talked for more than 45 minutes on a variety of topics, and throughout stressed that he doesn’t see the need to make major changes and thinks the team still has all the pieces to make more Super Bowl runs.

That includes with the coaching staff.

While the Seahawks fell off in a number of key statistical categories this season offensively and defensively, and ended up losing a playoff game by more than double digits for the first time in the last five years, Carroll said he expects to keep as much of his coaching staff intact as he can.

Most specifically, Carroll defended offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who is a common target of ire from fans and became more of one this year as the Seahawks fell from fourth in the NFL in total offense in 2015 to 12th this season.

Asked what he would say to those who criticize Bevell, Carroll responded: “I’m sorry to say this, but they don’t know what they’re talking about. OK, sorry. They don’t know what they’re talking about. Darrell does a great job.”

Bevell has been Seattle’s OC since 2011 and the team has set numerous franchise records in his time including the top two seasons in total yards in 2014 and 2015 as well as single-season records for rushing (2014) and passing (2016 with 4,422). Seattle also scored the second-most points in franchise history in 2015 (423).

One offensive coach the Seahawks could lose is line coach Tom Cable, who Carroll confirmed interviewed with the 49ers on Sunday. San Francisco is also reportedly interested in Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and several reports have indicated he is the favorite.

“I can tell you that he interviewed and that took place yesterday and he is waiting to hear,’’ Carroll said of Cable. “I think he has a real chance and so I am rooting for him, of course. And then we’ll root against him as soon as he gets it if he gets it.

Carroll indicated that any coaching staff changes would come solely if coaches leave on their own.

Asked if he expects the coaching staff back in 2017, Carroll said “yes, best we can do.’’

Carroll also gave a few updates on injuries: