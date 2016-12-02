Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and linebacker Mike Morgan each recalled remembered former Trojan player Joe McKnight on Friday, a day after he was killed in the New Orleans area.

Along with an overbearing feeling of sadness also came a sense of regret for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll when he learned Thursday of the death of former USC and NFL running back Joe McKnight.

McKnight, who was shot to death in an altercation in Terrytown, La., a suburb of New Orleans, played at USC from 2007-09, initially arriving at the school as one of the most-heralded recruits of the Carroll era then spent parts of four seasons in the NFL.

McKnight played this fall in the Canadian Football League, but with the season over had recently called Carroll — a call that the Seahawks coach said Friday will haunt him.

“I talked to him about three weeks ago, trying to help him with something,’’ Carroll said. “I just felt terrible with this news that I wasn’t able to do something that might have kept him in California. He was in Pasadena at the time, and it just personally hit me that I wasn’t able to do something that might have made a difference to keep him away from where he was. I know a couple other guys I heard from also working with Joe and doing some stuff and helping him with a job and things like that that he was looking forward to. Just none of us were able to pull it off. I just feel an extra connection to it.”

The 28-year-old McKnight was killed in what police have said was an apparent road rage incident.

McKnight was considered one of the top recruits in the class of 2007 at John Curtis Christian High School in River Ridge, La.

His signing with USC helped lead to comparisons with Reggie Bush. While McKnight struggled to live up to the comparisons to Bush, he rushed for 2,213 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons (one against Washington on a 7-yard run in UW’s 16-13 win over USC at Husky Stadium in 2009) before turning pro.

He played in 41 games for the Jets – who selected him in the fourth round in 2010 — and Chiefs from 2010-14 rushing for 505 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He never played in the NFL again after an Achilles tendon injury in 2014.

“It’s a real tragedy for a young man,’’ Carroll said. “All of us that knew Joey and brought him on and recruited him, had him through the program, and all the things we did together, he was a very special kid. He had some special difficulties coming along, growing up and we all knew about it. We just regarded the guy that he was, knowing the course that he went and had traveled. For us to lose Joe, it just hurts everybody. I talked to a lot of people, and it hurts all kinds of people. Everybody felt exactly the same, it just felt so bad. He had a great heart, he was a great kid, he was fun to be around, fun loving but you just knew he had a lot of stuff to overcome and he was making it. He was overcoming stuff and he had a bit of a pro career and all that, and unfortunately this happens. We’re going to miss him greatly.”

Carroll recalled that at USC, McKnight struck up a bond with Jake Olson, a longtime USC fan who lost his eyesight due to cancer in 2009 — often visiting practices as a kid — and this season joined the program as a reserve long snapper.

“Jake was such an amazing kid and Joe was one of his favorite players and stuff,’’ Carroll said. “They just were two really heartfelt, deep guys and I’m not surprised they hit it off well afterwards.”

The death of McKnight also hit hard with Seattle linebacker Mike Morgan, who played at USC from 2006-10.

“It’s a tough situation, man,’’ Morgan said Friday. “I’m just praying for the family and his son. It’s just senseless acts, man. I can’t understand someone would want to take someone else’s life. I don’t know what happened or the deal behind it but it’s just unfortunate. Our whole Trojan family is in mourning.

“We’ve got to just do something about these crimes and the stuff that is going on. . … You just hope justice is served.’’