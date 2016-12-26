That coach Pete Carroll called a special team meeting last week illustrates that the Seahawks are still trying to find themselves as the season nears its end.

More evidence that last week was indeed a really different one for the Seattle Seahawks came Monday in an admission from coach Pete Carroll.

During his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, and then again during his press conference later in the day, Carroll revealed that he called a “special’’ team meeting last Wednesday to address a variety of issues.

Carroll descried it as “rare’’ for him to call for such a meeting this time of year but said he felt it necessary due in part to the controversy and attention generated by Richard Sherman’s on-field tirade and post-game statements about offensive play-calling in a win over the Rams on Dec. 15.

“That was just part of why we met,’’ Carroll said Monday. “That was one issue that we brought up and there was some other stuff just moving forward. Trying to make sure that we keep bringing the young guys along. And there are a lot of young guys on this team and as we’re going down the stretch here, we need to help them understand what’s expected and how they should deal with what appears to be the mounting issues as you get to the end of the season. The playoffs come and all of that, holidays and all that kind of stuff. We did all of that.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks about the loss to Arizona Saturday.

Carroll said he felt the meeting had its intended effect and that any issues arising from the Sherman situation were handled and did not have any impact on Saturday’s 34-31 loss to Arizona at CenturyLink Field.

The loss to the Cardinals, though, seemed to indicate a team still struggling to get on the same page.

And two days later, Carroll was left still perplexed by Seattle’s schizophrenic performance in a game that the Seahawks had to win to maintain control of the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, which comes with a bye in the wild card round.

Instead, the Seahawks now need to win at San Francisco Sunday while Atlanta loses to the Saints and the Lions lose one of their final two games (Detroit was playing Dallas Monday night) to have any chance at the No. 2 seed and a bye.

Despite the high stakes, Seattle came out unable to move the ball early and had just one yard in the first quarter in falling behind 14-0 late in the second quarter.

Then, when the offense finally found its bearings — scoring 28 points in the second half — the usually-reliable defense fell apart, allowing the Cardinals to score 20 in the fourth quarter, including a 50-yard drive in the final minute to get in position to kick a winning field goal as time ran out.

“We really just didn’t do what we wanted to do,’’ Carroll said Monday. “We just didn’t close it out the way we wanted to. It’s very difficult to take.’’

As might be expected of Carroll, though, he preferred to accentuate the positive — specifically, the way the offense turned things around in the second half.

Seattle scored touchdowns on four of six possessions in the second half, gaining 297 yards.

It was similar to the win over the Rams, when the Seahawks gained 200 yards in the second half and scored 14 points after being held to just 106 and 10 points in the first half.

“So it’s there to be had,’’ Carroll said. “It’s there to be done properly and well and all of that. … It’s pretty clear that we’ve got something that we can latch on to. We need to get it cleaned up.”

That’s specifically the case with the offensive line, which was the biggest reason for the difference in the two halves. In the first 30 minutes, Arizona broke through at will and sacked Russell Wilson five times on 21 passes. Wilson, though, was sacked just once on 30 passes in the second half.

The line features two rookies, one first-year starter and another second-year starter, and it’s that youth that Carroll says is both the reason for the uneven play and a cause for optimism if they can find some answers quickly.

“We’re showing youth and awareness of a new group out there we’re going against and overreacting some to stuff that’s happening,’’ Carroll said. “Then we they settle down, they’re fine. That’s a very positive thought in that we know we can get them, we just have to make sure we do it throughout the whole game and see if we can get them right from the start.”

The second-half defensive breakdown was harder to figure, though it was obvious the Seahawks missed free safety Earl Thomas, who sat out his third game since suffering a season-ending leg injury. Replacement Steven Terrell was at fault for an 80-yard touchdown pass in the first half and it was also worth wondering if Thomas might have been in position to help keep a couple of big gains in the second half more contained.

“You have to learn the hard way sometimes, unfortunately,’’ Carroll said of Terrell, who is in his third year but has made just four NFL starts.

This has typically been the time of year, though, when the Seahawks show the lessons have mostly been learned — they were 26-6 in the second half from 2012-15. But Saturday’s loss made them just 4-3 in the second half this year, a season that continues to feel just a bit different from the last few.

“I don’t think it’s alarming,’’ Carroll said of the Seahawks still trying to find consistency from game to game, if not half to half. “I just think it’s what we’re working with. Obviously it’s going to be really difficult to expect us to play a great game until we do.’’