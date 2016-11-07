Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Monday's game he expects Kam Chancellor to play next Sunday at New England.

It wasn’t just that the Seahawks were able to make it through Monday night’s game against Buffalo with a 31-25 win that had coach Pete Carroll smiling afterward.

The coach was also happy that the team appeared to not suffer any new injuries in the process, which Carroll says will make for an even healthier team next Sunday when Seattle plays at New England.

Carroll said after the game that he expects strong safety Kam Chancellor, who missed his fourth straight game with a groin injury, to return against the Patriots as long as he does not have any setbacks in practice.

“He’s coming back next week, if he makes it through the week,” Carroll said, adding that “is a great boost to us.”

Carroll said Chancellor had a good workout on the field prior to the game, after which he told Carroll he plans to play next week.

“He told me that he’s going to make it back,” Carroll said. “He did a great job in pregame, he was all fired up with the guys, getting them jacked up. He’s ready to get in there. But he has to go through the days and survive the days, as we always talk about. But, it’s going to be an easy week for him to do that, so I’m counting on him playing.”

Carroll also said again that he expects defensive lineman Michael Bennett and tight end Luke Willson to return soon, as well. And he said the plan remains for running back Thomas Rawls to practice this week with an eye toward returning for a Nov. 20 game against the Eagles.

“He looks great running,” Carroll said. “He’s going to practice with us this week, which is kind of a messed up week for his sake in terms of the tempo of this week being a little different because of the short week. With the intent that he’ll be back in practice and ready to go next week. The week after.”

Carroll also noted how different the offense looked with Russell Wilson appearing as healthy as he has been all season.

“He ran a little bit tonight,” Carroll said. “It can’t be more obvious. I don’t read the papers, so I don’t know what you guys are writing, but we’re not the same right now, and we haven’t been for 8 weeks. That’s just the way it is. Russell’s an extraordinary football player. You saw the effects of a quarterback who could run his butt off. That guy was phenomenal tonight, we couldn’t get him down. That’s what Taylor’s all about, and that’s what Russell’s like. That factor has not been there. Is it going to be the same? You can keep asking for it to be the same, and it’s not going to be. It’s not the same yet. I’m so impressed and so thrilled to see what Russell has pulled off to make it through this time, to play for his teammates and play for this team and keep us moving forward and keep us where we are, with a lot of upside ahead of us. I’m going to be optimistic and looking for the good stuff no matter what. So, take it with a grain of salt.”

Carroll also noted that receiver Tyler Lockett also appeared more spry, finally beginning to shake off the impact of a bruised knee suffered against the Rams in week two.

“He’ll be full speed one of these days, too,” Carroll said. “He’s not quite back yet. He’s been phenomenal to be out there playing and doing what he’s doing. He’ll tell you he’s fine, but we know better. You can see him. He was electric tonight, and was a big factor in the game, but he’s going to be better.“