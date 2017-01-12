Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who coached the USC Trojans in Los Angeles from 2001-09, said he thinks it will be a big challenge for that city to support two NFL teams.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has a pretty keen insight into the Los Angeles sports scene, having been the coach of the USC Trojans from 2001-09 and retaining ties to the area through his A Better LA organization.

And Carroll sounded less than sure that having two NFL teams in the Los Angeles area — as will apparently happen with the announcement Thursday by the Chargers that they are moving there to join the Rams, who moved from St. Louis before last season — is a good idea.

“I think it’s hard having one, so it’s going to be harder having two,” Carroll said following Seattle’s practice Thursday before the team left for a divisional playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons Saturday. “… I’ve heard some rumors that they’re going to play at the (StubHub Center). It’s a beautiful stadium, just not very big (estimated capacity of 30,000 for the Chargers). It’ll be interesting. It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens and I think it’s an extraordinary challenge for the people of the area to figure out their allegiance and what they’re doing. There will be a strong pull, I’m sure, from the southern part down by San Diego and all through that. It will be fascinating to see what happens. It’s an enormous experiment.”

The Seahawks will play annual games in Los Angeles against the Rams. However, they are not scheduled for any games against the Chargers on the road until 2022, per the league’s schedule rotation (the Chargers will come to Seattle in 2018). Seattle, though, has often played the Chargers in the preseason and the Seahawks could conceivably make a trip or two there through the years.

What Seahawks fans do not have to worry about is Carroll coaching either LA NFL team as each hired a coach on Thursday.

The Rams hired Sean McVay while the Chargers hired Anthony Lynn.

That leaves the 49ers with the only remaining head coaching vacancy. The 49ers are scheduled to interview Seahawks offensive line coach and assistant head coach Tom Cable on Sunday while the 49ers will also interview Seattle co-player personnel directors Trent Kichner and Scott Fitterer on Monday for the team’s vacant general manager position.