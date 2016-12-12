Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called it "tough news'' that Jeff Fisher was fired as coach of the Rams on Monday --- three days before Seattle hosts Los Angeles.

The Seahawks game against the Rams Thursday night took an unexpected twist with the news Monday that Los Angeles had fired veteran head coach Jeff Fisher.

“That’ll make for a big story,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday afternoon. “Jeff has been in the league for a long time, battling. That’s tough news.”

The Rams named special teams coach John Fassel as interim coach for the final three games of the season.

As for how the coaching change might impact Thursday’s game, that’s obviously an unknown. But there isn’t much time for Fassel to make much change this week.

Like the Seahawks, the Rams are operating on a short week, with the added complication that Los Angeles has to travel to Seattle for the game. That gives the Rams Monday and Tuesday at home before a final walk-through and practice in Los Angeles Wednesday and then the trip north.

Carroll noted that the firing of Fisher caps what has been a big year of change for the Rams, including the move in cities from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

“I can’t even imagine what that does for those guys, in terms of turning the corner and getting moving ahead forward,” Carroll said. “I’m sure that they’ll do it and John will do a good job of directing that. He’s a terrific coach. That’s a big transition. They’ve kind of been a team in the midst of a lot of transition with their move and all the things they’ve gone through. This is kind of more of it.”

It’s been a while, but the Seahawks have been in a similar position before.

In 2008, Seattle played at San Francisco six days after the 49ers fired coach Mike Nolan and replaced him on an interim basis with Mike Singletary. Interestingly, some initial media reports at the time cited Carroll as a possible replacement. Instead, Singletary was made the permanent coach at the end of the season which lasted for two years before he was fired and replaced by Jim Harbaugh, at which time Carroll was already head coach of the Seahawks.

The 49ers were 2-5 when Nolan was fired in 2008 while the Seahawks were 1-5. Seattle, though, made Singletary’s coaching debut a losing one, handing the 49ers a 34-13 defeat.