Cliff Avril collected two of the Seahawks' four sacks against the Falcons on Sunday, which helped his cause to raise money for Haiti.

Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril pledged to build a house in Haiti for every sack he got this season. So on that front, Sunday was a successful day for him. He had two sacks and gave Atlanta’s offensive line trouble all game.

“Got a couple houses built today,” Avril said. “That’s great. So we’re at four now, and hopefully we can build more than 10.”

Rookie Alex Collins happy to get keepsake of TD: Seahawks rookie running back Alex Collins plowed into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter — his first career touchdown.

After the play, quarterback Russell Wilson and other teammates made sure a ball boy ran to the other side of the field to grab the ball, which sat in Collins’ locker after the game.

“It’s right there, Collins said. “I already got it.”

When told Wilson helped get it for him, Collins smiled and said, “See, such a great guy.”

Running game still finding its gear: The Seahawks have always been able to run the ball under Pete Carroll, but this season the run game has been inconsistent.

The Seahawks entered Sunday ranked 18th in the NFL averaging 93 rushing yards per game, and they ranked 30th averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

They weren’t any better against the Falcons. The Seahawks carried the ball 27 times for 72 yards, an average of 2.7 yards per carry. Christine Michael had 18 carries for 64 yards (3.6 yards per carry).

“We didn’t stay with it enough,” Carroll said. We really expected to run the heck out of it in the fourth quarter, but we didn’t hold the lead the way we wanted to. We just didn’t get as many chances at it.”

Carroll said this week that injuries to Wilson have limited his ability to influence the running game. But the Seahawks haven’t been able to run the ball as effectively as they have in the past.