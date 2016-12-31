The Seahawks can join some elite company if they beat the 49ers Sunday and win a 10th game for a fifth straight season.

Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner gave an interesting answer this week when asked what meant more to him — that he’s had at least 100 tackles in each of his five seasons in the NFL or that he set the team record for tackles in a single season this year (155 and counting).

“Probably five straight years because it shows the consistency since you’ve come in the game,” Wagner said. “Doing this consistently is more of how well you’ve played over a course of time.”

And Sunday, the Seahawks have a chance to join some elite company for doing things well for a consistent period — winning a 10th game for a fifth straight season.

Seattle could have done it last week, too, but lost to Arizona to fall to 9-5-1.

But if Seattle can beat the 49ers — and they are nine-point favorites to get that done — then they will become just the 14th team in NFL history to win 10 or more games in a season five straight years.

Seattle, recall, went 11-5 in 2012, followed by 13-3 in 2013, 12-4 in 2014, 10-6 in 2015 and now a chance to win a 10th game this season.

It obviously became easier to win 10 games when the NFL expanded the schedule from 14 to 16 games in 1978, and a look at the list shows most occurrences happened since then.

Still, the list also includes what are many of the most memorable dynasties in the Super Bowl era of NFL history.

Here is a look at the other teams to do it, with a hat tip to Heavy.com for being the original source on this (I’ve updated it where applicable):

16: San Francisco 49ers (1983-98).

14: New England Patriots (2003-16 — streak ongoing).

9: Indianapolis Colts (2002-10).

7: Dallas Cowboys (1975-81).

6: Dallas Cowboys (1991-96); Dallas Cowboys (1968-73); Miami Dolphins (1970-75); Los Angeles Rams (1973-78).

5: Chicago Bears (1984-88); Philadelphia Eagles (2000-04); Philadelphia Eagles (1988-92); Pittsburgh Steelers (1972-76); Washington Redskins (1983-87).

There’s a really consistent theme to the teams at the top of that list — Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Of the top four teams on that list, the 49ers had Joe Montana and Steve Young for all of that run, the Patriots had/have Tom Brady, the Colts had Peyton Manning, and the Cowboys of 75-81 had Roger Staubach (for most of it, anyway, and then for the final two seasons Danny White, who may be better than is remembered today).

The list of the those to do it six teams consists of some of the most memorable teams in NFL history — the Troy Aikman-led Cowboys who won three Super Bowls in four years; the early Tom Landry-era Cowboys who probably should have won more than the one Super Bowl they did; the Dolphins who went 14-0 in 1972; and the Chuck Knox-Rams, who never did get to a Super Bowl, largely for seeming want of an elite QB (and therein is a lesson for another day).

Even the list of those to do it five times has some really memorable teams on it — the Mike Ditka-Bears, the Steel Curtain Pittsburgh teams that won four Super Bowls in six years overall, and the Joe Gibbs-era Washington teams that were part of winning three Super Bowls in nine seasons. Also included in the list of those to do it five times are two Philadelphia teams that combined to get to just one Super Bowl without a win (and illustrating well why Eagles’ fans have so much apparent angst).

It’s a group the Seahawks can join Sunday. And while it’s hardly the ultimate goal of this or any season, it still speaks loudly to what the franchise has accomplished the last few years.