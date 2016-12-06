The Seahawks can clinch the NFC West Sunday with a win at Green Bay and an Arizona loss or tie at Miami.

The NFC West has seemed a given for the Seahawks for a weeks now.

But Seattle can make it official this week in two ways — by winning at Green Bay while Arizona loses at Miami; or in the more unlikely scenario of a tie while Arizona loses.

Seattle is 8-3-1 while the Cardinals are 5-6-1. An Arizona loss and Seattle win or tie would give the Seahawks more than a three-game lead with three games remaining, thus clinching what would be the fourth division title of the Pete Carroll era.

The Seahawks also won the division in 2010, 2013 and 2014, while making the playoffs as a wild card entry in 2012 and 2015.

Seattle has won nine division titles overall, also including the AFC West in 1988 and 1999, and the NFC West in every year from 2004-07.

Seattle has also made 15 playoff appearances, so clinching the division would assure a 16th playoff appearance in franchise history this season.

According to the Vegas oddsmakers, that’s what should happen as the Seahawks are a 2.5-point favorite against the Packers while Arizona is a 2.5-point underdog against Miami.

Clinching the division would mean Seattle would be assured of one of the top four seeds in the NFC playoffs and a home game.

However, Seattle would still have a lot to play for. As detailed Monday, the real key for the Seahawks is to try to hang on to at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and assure getting a bye in the wild card round and then hosting a game in the divisional round.

What can also happen this week is that Dallas could clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC West and end Seattle’s hopes of being assured homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Dallas can clinch the No. 1 seed, according to playoff scenarios detailed here, if the Cowboys beat the Giants in New York while Seattle loses and the Detroit Lions lose or tie against the Bears.