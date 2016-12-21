Reviewing the Seahawks' playoff-clinching scenarios entering this weekend's games.

With the 15th week of the NFL season now in the rearview mirror and the 16th approaching, it’s a good time to review the playoff scenarios for the Seahawks as they prepare to play the Arizona Cardinals Saturday.

Seattle has only one scenario for this weekend to clinch the No 2 seed (as confirmed by the NFL this week) which is to beat Arizona on Saturday while Detroit loses at Dallas Monday night and Atlanta loses or ties at Carolina on Saturday.

If just one of those things doesn’t happen then the Seahawks will go into the final weekend still playing for the No. 2 seed, which is a valued commodity in giving the team a bye in the first, or wildcard, round.

Seattle also has another simple way to get the No. 2 seed — just win its final two games against Arizona on Saturday and then at San Francisco on Jan. 1. But with a little help the Seahawks can go into the final week with nothing on the line (and recall that because Dallas won last week and is 12-2 that the Seahawks, who are 9-4-1, cannot get the No. 1 seed leaving the No. 2 seed as all that’s at stake the rest of the regular season. Seattle is already assured of the NFC West title and at the least, a home game in the wild card round as no worse than the No. 4 seed).

The oddsmakers favor the first two things needed for Seattle this week to happen — a Seahawks’ win and a Detroit loss. The Seahawks are favored by 8.5 points over the Cardinals while Dallas is favored by seven over the Lions. But Atlanta, which needs the win to not only stay in the hunt for the No. 2 seed but also to stay atop the NFC South, is favored by 2.5 at Carolina.

Another possible factor is that Dallas could have nothing to play for by Monday night as it will clinch homefield advantage through the rest of the playoffs if the Giants lose or tie at the Eagles on Thursday. The Giants are 2.5-point favorites in that game.

The Giants, though, have plenty of incentive to win that game as they will clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie as well as staying in the hunt for the NFC East title as well as the No. 1 seed.

If keeping track of all that may seem a little confusing, at least take heart that Seattle’s tie against Arizona means the Seahawks don’t have to worry about tiebreakers this year — no trying to divine division or conference records or anything like that. Seattle’s destined to finish either a half-game ahead of behind of where it might need to be, the tie ultimately either a good or bad thing.

For now, the Seahawks are hoping merely to finally get a win against Arizona and settle their situation with one week left.