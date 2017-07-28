Here's a look at five undrafted rookie free agents who could break onto Seattle's 53-man roster this season.

Here’s one of the most fun questions that greets the beginning of every Seahawks training camp — which undrafted free agents will make a legitimate run at a roster spot?

Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have prided themselves on unearthing rookie undrafted free agents who would become key contributors such as Doug Baldwin (2011), Jermaine Kearse (2012), DeShawn Shead (2012), Brock Coyle (2014), Garry Gilliam (2014), Thomas Rawls (2015) and George Fant (2016).

In fact, the Seahawks have proudly boasted that the last few years they have often had as many undrafted free agents on their roster as any team.

The Seahawks have cited that fact as a testament to Carroll’s “Always Compete’’ philosophy giving a equal opportunity to all 90 players on the training camp roster.

As the years have progressed there’s also been some practicality at play, as well. As the team has had to give big contracts to its core players it’s had to increasingly find the cheapest talent possible to fill in rest of the roster, with undrafted rookie free agents representing the lowest-paid labor possible.

So who might be this year’s Tanner McEvoy or DeAndre Elliott, two others who made the roster last year as undrafted rookie free agents?

Here are five possibilities (not the only five, to be sure, but five who loom as particularly worth watching as camp begins):

OL Jordan Roos: A three-year starter at Purdue, Roos impressed the Seahawks with 41 bench press reps at his Pro Day, which would have been six more than any offensive linemen at the NFL Combine. In fact, the Seahawks said they had a late-round draftable grade on Roos, who they were able to quickly snatch up with a $20,000 signing bonus, the most Seattle gave to any undrafted rookie free agent this year. Roos will have a chance to earn a roster spot as a swing backup, primarily as a guard.

DL Jeremy Liggins: Listed at 6-3, 315 by the Seahawks, Liggins played offensive line, tight end and even some quarterback in wildcat formations during his career at Ole Miss (he was a standout high school quarterback, originally signing with LSU). The Seahawks are trying him at defensive tackle thinking his mix of athleticism and size could be a good fit inside and the Seahawks have been looking for some young tackles to groom the last few years.

WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.: Grayson is one of the most intriguing players to watch as camp begins. A former track star at LSU, Grayson has not played football since 2011. But he signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in the spring and impressed with his football instincts and quick study of the playbook in OTAs (Organized Team Activities) and minicamp. But the test now will be to see how the 5-9, 178-pounder holds up once the pads go on. There’s also a pretty deep receiver corps that won’t be easy to break into, and a year on the practice squad is probably the most realistic outcome — offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell hinted at that when asked about Grayson following minicamp. But Baldwin, Kearse and McEvoy also have all set a precedent of making the roster at some point in their rookie seasons as undrafted free agents.

TE Tyrone Swoopes: Swoops played quarterback at Texas, often in short-yardage situations rushing for 24 touchdowns in his career, but began making the transition to tight end before the draft. A 35-inch vertical leap and a 4.68 40 time at his Pro Day impressed scouts and the Seahawks, well, swooped him up quickly following the draft. It won’t be easy to make the roster with Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson and Nick Vannett already in the fold at tight end and no guarantee Seattle keeps more than three tight ends. But Seattle kept four last year and if it did so again Swoopes might have as good of a chance as anyone of sticking.

LB Nick Usher: Usher was primarily a defensive end at UTEP and will be tried as a strongside linebacker/rush end. The strongside spot has no incumbent with free agent signee Michael Wilhoite regarded as the favorite, so if there’s a spot on the defense where a UDFA might be able to make a real run at a roster spot, that’s it. As Carroll often says, you can never have enough pass rush.