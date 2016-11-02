The offensive stats for the Seahawks continue to struggle while some of the defensive stats have also dropped a bit the last few weeks playing some good offenses.

It’s time for our weekly look at where the Seahawks rank in major team statistical categories and assess what it means.

TOTAL OFFENSE

2016 —339.9, 23rd.

2015 — 378.6, 4th.

Comment: Any hope that playing one of the worst defenses in the NFL would help the Seahawks right their offensive ship was extinguished pretty quickly. The Seahawks’ average improved a couple yards but their standing moved down a spot from last week. Interestingly, the average per game is ahead of the 2013 Super Bowl team, which averaged exactly 339.0 yards per game. But that team turned those yards into 45 touchdowns — this year’s team has scored just 13.

YARDS PER PLAY

2016 —5.4, 20th.

2015 — 5.85, 5th.

Comment: This number improved a bit from just below 5.3 last week — the 43 yards on the double-pass helped. But it remains the worst of the Russell Wilson era— Seattle has averaged 5.6 or better every season since 2012.

RUSHING YARDS

2016— 81.4, 28th.

2015 — 141.8, 3rd.

Comment: This just keeps dropping, down from 88.5 YPG and 25th in the NFL two weeks ago. Seattle has rushed for more than 100 yards just twice all season, with a high of 127 against a 49ers team allowing a whopping 185 per game. The Seahawks have averaged just 66 yards per game — the lowest average for the season is 70.3. It’s no coincidence that that streak coincides with Wilson’s knee injury in the third quarter against the 49ers.

RUSHING YARDS PER PLAY

2016 — 3.2, 30th, tie.

2015 — 4.5, 7th.

Comment: This went up from 3.1 last week. But as noted for a few weeks now, this continues to be on pace to be the worst in team history — Seattle has never averaged less than 3.3 yards per carry in a season (the 1992 team, generally considered the worst offense in team history, averaged 4.0 thanks to Chris Warren having a breakout season with 1,017 yards and 4.6 per carry.) That Wilson is averaging just 1.8 yards per carry — 44 yards on 25 attempts — is reason one for the slip.

PASSING YARDS

2016 —258.4, 14th.

2015 — 236.9, 20th.

Comment: This number went up about four yards from last week. A more telling number might be that Wilson is now at 91.5 in passing efficiency, down from the team record 110.1 of last season and on pace to be the lowest of his career. The biggest reason for the lowering rating is a lack of touchdowns — Wilson has thrown just five for the season and none in the past three weeks.

YARDS PER PASS

2016 — 7.6, 10th.

2015 — 8.3, 3rd.

Comment: It’s interesting seeing the Seahawks still as high as they are in this category given the relative lack of big plays of late — it seems to be becoing an increasing trend in the NFL to throw more and more quicker, shorter passes. Wilson is at 7.5 per attempt with Tanner McEvoy’s 43-yard pass last week helping to bring up the team average.

POINTS SCORED

2016 — 18.7, 29th.

2015 — 26.4, tied for 4th.

Comment: Seattle has now scored just one or fewer offensive touchdowns four times this season. The bad news is that the Seahawks just played a team that was allowing 32.5 points per game. Despite giving up 41 points last week to New England the Bills are still allowing just 21.5 points per game, 13th in the NFL.

TOTAL DEFENSE

2016 —319.4, 6th.

2015 — 291.8, 2nd.

Comment: This has fallen quite a big the last two weeks — playing an entire extra quarter and almost an entire extra half in overall defensive snaps will do that. Seattle was allowing an NFL-low 283 yards two weeks ago.

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED

2016— 89.7, 7th.

2015 — 81.5, 1st.

Comment: The Saints rushed for 123 yards, but needed 35 carries to do it, averaging 3.5 per attempt. The Saints got 56 yards on seven attempts in the fourth quarter when the Seattle defense seemed a little gassed for understandable reasons. Still was allowing 74.6 yards per game rushing two weeks ago.

YARDS ALLOWED PER RUSH

2016 — 3.3, 4th.

2015 — 3.6, 3rd, tied.

Comment: Despite allowing 100-yard games to individual rushers the past two weeks (Arizona’s David Johnson and New Orleans’ Tim Hightower) the all-important YPC stat shows the Seahawks are still playing well against the run.

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME



2016 — 229.7, 9th.

2015 — 210.3, 2nd.

Comment: The Seahawks have faced what are three of the top eight passing offenses in the NFL the past three weeks — Atlanta, New Orleans and Arizona. In that time, Seattle’s average yards passing per game has gone up roughly 46 yards — from 183.8 to 229.7. But it’s still a good number and likely to come down this week against a struggling Buffalo passing attack before the Seahawks then have to take on Tom Brady and the Patriots.

PASSING YARDS PER PLAY ALLOWED

2016 —7.0, 13th.

2015 — 6.6, 5th.

Comment: Seattle was at 6.4 and fifth prior to the Atlanta game. And as noted above, some of the offenses coming up should allow the Seattle pass defense to rise in the stats. The 7.0 where Seattle currently sits, though, would be the highest average since the 2010 season, Pete Carroll’s first and the year before the arrival of Richard Sherman.

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME



2016 —15.8, 2nd.

2015 — 17.3, 1st.

Comment: Seattle was at 14.0 and first last week in the stat the defense cares about the most. The Vikings are first at 14.9. Seattle has allowed the fewest points in the NFL four years running, the longest streak in the Super Bowl era and one it certainly wants to continue.