Reviewing Seattle's final regular season standings in a number of key statistics, which illustrates again the dropoff in play in some key areas in 2016.

Time for a final look at the Seahawks’ statistical rankings, comparing where Seattle stood at the end of last season and where the team finished at the end of this season.

TOTAL OFFENSE

2016 —357.5, 12th.

2015 — 378.6, 4th.

Comment: One thing to keep in mind is that offense continues to increase throughout the league — according to Pro Football Reference, the average total yards per game this season was 350.4, the second-highest in history behind the 352.7 of last season. But in what may be a more accurate indication of how offense has increased of late, teams averaged just 315.9 in 2005. Seattle averaged 375 in 2014 and then 378.6 last season, so this year was a definite dropoff from the past two.

YARDS PER PLAY

2016 —5.6, 12th.

2015 — 5.85, 5th.

Comment: The season was one of real peaks and valleys in this stat, one the Seahawks regard as being as important as any other. Seattle had a mid-season stretch of averaging 6.4 or better in five of six games (from the New Orleans to Carolina games) but Seattle then averaged 5.2 or less in three straight and finished with 5.8 against a 49ers team that allowed 5.9 for the season. And like most of the stats on this list, it was down from last season.

RUSHING YARDS

2016— 99.4, 25th.

2015 — 141.8, 3rd.

Comment: Seattle was way down from the last four years, and also off the NFL average of 108.9. It was the worst for Seattle since the Seahawks averaged 89 yards per game in 2010, Pete Carroll’s first with the Seahawks and as noted last week, the year the Seahawks acquired Marshawn Lynch in October and the Seahawks then averaged better than 110 yards per game rushing in the last five games of that season, heralding the rushing breakthrough to come the following year.

RUSHING YARDS PER PLAY

2016 — 3.9, 24th.

2015 — 4.5, 7th.

Comment: This was also the worst since the 2010 season, when the Seahawks averaged 3.7 yards per carry. Seattle averaged a whopping 5.3 in 2014.

PASSING YARDS

2016 —257.8, 10th.

2015 — 236.9, 20th.

Comment: Seattle set a franchise record in this stat this season, with the fact that that was good for just 10th in the NFL helping indicating how much passing numbers are increasing throughout the NFL. The previous record was 254.9 in 2002.

YARDS PER PASS

2016 — 7.8, 6th.

2015 — 8.3, 3rd.

Comment: This stat shows, though, that the passing game hasn’t necessarily been better — Seattle has just had to do more of it (Seattle’s 567 attempts this year have shattered the 489 of last season and Seattle surpassed the previous high of the Carroll-era of 544 set in 2010).

POINTS SCORED

2016 — 22.1 (points per game), 18th.

2015 — 26.4, tied for 4th.

Comment: As noted before, one big difference this year is the lack of return touchdowns — Seattle finished with just one, the fumble return by Earl Thomas against the Saints. Seattle had five, three, four and six return touchdowns the last four seasons. Seattle scored 37 touchdowns this season after scoring 43 or more each of the past four years.

TOTAL DEFENSE

2016 — 318.7, 5th.

2015 — 291.8, 2nd.

Comment:While Seattle played some good offenses, such as the top two in the NFL this year (New Orleans, Atlanta) and three of the top four (New England was fourth) the Seahawks also played four games against the two worst offenses (San Francisco, Los Angeles) and seven against teams that ranked 22nd or lower. So basically, the strength of opponent evened out pretty well. Seattle finished allowing its most yards (5,099) since 2011. But teams also ran a lot more plays against Seattle this year — 1,022 compared to 947 last season.

YARDS PER PLAY ALLOWED



2016 —5.0, 4th.

2015 —4.9, 2nd.

Comment: As I wrote last week, while this number not much different from a year ago, it has crept up quite a bit from the dominant Super Bowl year, when Seattle allowed just 4.4 yards per play. That grew to 4.6 in 2014, 4.9 last year and now 5.0.

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED

2016— 92.9, 7th.

2015 — 81.5, 1st.

Comment: As also noted last week, opponents really tried to stay committed to the running against Seattle this season finishing with 441 attempts compared to 362 last season and 380 in 2014. This was the first season since 2011 when teams ran the ball more against Seattle than Seattle ran it against them (the Seahawks finished with 403 attempts).

YARDS ALLOWED PER RUSH

2016 — 3.4, 1st.

2015 — 3.6, tied for 3rd.

Comment: Here’s a stat that gives Seattle a lot of hope going forward as the Seahawks led the NFL in fewest yards allowed per attempt — the Giants were second at 3.6. Seattle hasn’t allowed more than 4.4 yards per carry in any game this season and held the 49ers to a season-low 2.0 after San Francisco had some success early on.

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

2016 — 225.8, 8th.

2015 — 210.3, 2nd.

Comment: Passing is where the real dropoff is in Seattle’s defense this season, both in terms of overall yards allowed, and as shown below in yards allowed per attempt. Seattle played some real good passing teams this season (New Orleans, Atlanta, New England) but also five games against the three worst (49ers, Rams, Buffalo) and eight against teams that ranked 24th or lower (Jets, Dolphins and Eagles added to the other five mentioned).

PASSING YARDS PER PLAY ALLOWED

2016 —7.2, 18th.

2015 — 6.6, 5th.

Comment: As noted last week, this is also another stat that has really crept up since the 2013 Super Bowl season. That year, Seattle allowed an average of just 5.82 yards per attempt. But that rose to 6.32 in 2014 and then 6.6 last year. The upshot is that Seattle allowed 1.4 more yards per pass attempt this season than in 2013. And it’s gone up a lot since the loss of Earl Thomas, with the Packers averaging 9.1, the Cardinals 9.9 and even the 49ers last week 7.1, which was higher than in any game Thomas played in other than New England (which got 8.9). Tampa Bay also averaged 7.9, meaning opponents had a higher average gain per pass in four of the five times Seattle played without Thomas, than they did in all but one of the games the Seahawks played with Thomas.

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

2016 — 18.3, 3rd.

2015 — 17.3, 1st.

Comment: Seattle ended up allowing 292 points behind the 250 of New England and 284 of the Giants. And it was the most in the Legion of Boom era — Seattle allowed 245 in 2012, 231 in 2013, 254 in 2014 and 277 last season. The Seahawks allowed 98 points in the last four games, all played without Thomas.