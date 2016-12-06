The Seahawks on Tuesday officially placed free safety Earl Thomas on Injured Reserve, and brought back one-time Seahawk Jeron Johnson to add depth in the secondary.

Seattle filled his spot on the 53-man roster by bringing back former Seahawk Jeron Johnson, who will add depth at safety.

Seattle also made official the signing of fullback Marcel Reece, waiving George Farmer to make room on the roster.

A former UW Husky, the 31-year-old Reece can play fullback if the Seahawks have to go without Will Tukuafu, who suffered a concussion on Sunday. And that the Seahawks waived Farmer also indicates that Seattle feels Reece may be able to fill the role of third-down running back. Reece, listed by the Seahawks at 6-1, 235 pounds, played receiver at Washington and had 205 receptions in seven years playing for the Raiders, who released him earlier this season. Reece had a workout with the Seahawks last week.

Farmer served as the third-down back Sunday. Seattle also has Thomas Rawls, Troymaine Pope and Alex Collins as its other tailbacks. C.J. Prosise, out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, also remains on the roster, giving Seattle six running backs on its 53-man roster.

Johnson, 28, was with the Seahawks from 2011-14, playing in 46 games with one start after making the team as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State.

Johnson saw his most action for the Seahawks in 2014 when he started a November game against the Giants at strong safety in place of an injured Kam Chancellor, making a career-high eight tackles.

He had 19 tackles in four seasons with the Seahawks on defense and was also a regular on many special teams units, scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt against Dallas in 2012.

Johnson signed a two-year, $4 million deal with Washington following the 2014 season but after not winning a full-time starting job was released after the season.

He was signed by the Chiefs in August but released before the regular season and has been a free agent since.

Farmer played the last two games after being activated from the practice squad prior to the Tampa Bay game.

With Thomas done for the season, the re-signing of Johnson means Seattle still has five players on its roster listed as safeties — Chancellor, Steven Terrell, Kelcie McCray, Tyvis Powell and Johnson.

Steven Terrell will take over as the starter at free safety in place of Thomas but coach Pete Carroll has said both McCray and Powell could also be used there, if needed.

Johnson was generally considered more of a strong safety during his previous time with the Seahawks which might indicate the team could consider McCray as a legitimate option at free safety — he has played some of both in practice but has played only strong safety in games this season, starting four contests there when Chancellor was sidelined.

The Seahawks also made a practice squad move, releasing WR Kevin Smith — who played at the University of Washington — and signing defensive tackle Shaneil Jenkins, who played at Shepard University and was on the rosters in the off-season and pre-season of Denver and Dallas as an undrafted free agent.