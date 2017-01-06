Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and returner Tyler Lockett were the only Seahawks named to the AP All-Pro first or second teams on Friday.

Wagner made the team after leading the NFL and setting a franchise record with 167 tackles. Lockett was named as a kickoff returner, ranking fourth in kickoff return average this season at 26.3.

Five other Seahawks — defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, cornerback Richard Sherman and safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas — all missed being named to the team by one or two votes.

The AP All-Pro team is considered one of the more prestigious post-season all-star teams. It is voted on by a nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters and the NFL generally considers the AP awards as its official awards.

It is the second honor for Wagner, who also made it in 2014.

Lockett was also a first-team pick last season as a returner (this is the first year the team is honoring kickoff and punt returners separately).

Sherman and Thomas also made the team in 2014 as well as 2013. Seattle had four members of the first team in 2012 — Sherman, Thomas, center Max Unger and running back Marshawn Lynch.

Prior to 2012 Seattle had not had a player named to the first team since 2007.

Wagner told the Associated Press that making the team remains a significant honor.

“It still means a ton, still means a ton,” he told the AP. “Those things are hard to come by. I will always be appreciative of the Pro Bowls and All-Pros because you look at guys who have played a long period of time at a very high level and weren’t able to get them for whatever reason. It definitely means a lot to me. It means the hard work in the offseason is recognized.”