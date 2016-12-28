It got lost in the shuffle of Saturday's defeat at the hands of Arizona. But Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner set the team record for tackles in a season.

Bobby Wagner was mostly just setting an ambitious personal goal, not setting his eye on team history, when he wrote down before the season that he’d like to make 150 tackles this year.

But accomplishing that goal also allowed Wagner to break one of the team’s oldest individual records on Saturday.

With 10 tackles against the Cardinals, Wagner now has 155 for the season, which broke the team record of 153 set by Terry Beeson in 1978.

The record got little notice after the game, though, a surprising 34-31 loss to the Cardinals, and Wagner acknowledged he wished it had arrived a little differently.

“It was unfortunate to get it under those circumstances, couldn’t really celebrate like you want to,’’ Wagner said. “You want to appreciate everything and that’s been here since 1970 something. It just shows all the hard work you put into the offseason and it pays off.”

Wagner said that before the season, he wrote down that he wanted to get 150 tackles or more – his previous high was 140 as a rookie in 2012.

“I’ve written it down several times, ‘’ Wagner said. “This is just the first time I’ve actually got it. …. I didn’t know about the record going into this season but I wanted to get over 150 tackles.’’

Wagner said he also knew that if he got 150 tackles he might lead the NFL. That, too, is on the horizon as he remains in the lead entering the final weekend, 10 ahead of Dallas’ Sean Lee.

“You write down things in the off season and you want to go and get them,’’ Wagner said. “When you actually start getting them you start to appreciate it. We got one more game.’’

Being able to play all 16 games is one reason Wagner is having a career season — he has missed at least one game due to injury every year since 2012, injuries that also tended to linger for another week or two.

Wagner also cited a few other reasons for his prolific tackling this season.

“Better position, better breaks, better vision,’’ he said. “I think that’s probably it. My drops in coverage I feel like are a lot better this year. Which helps me on my breaks. I thought I was around the ball a lot before, now I feel like I’m around the ball even more.”