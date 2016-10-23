The Cardinals appeared to be in position to break the scoreless tie, but Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner had other ideas.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner made like a hurdler to keep the game scoreless.
Wagner jumped clean over the Cardinals center and blocked Chandler Catanzaro’s 39-yard field goal attempt with 13:25 to go in the second quarter.
There was some controversy with the play, since it’s illegal to use a player to gain any more height or leverage while blocking a field-goal attempt. The Cardinals believed Wagner might have grazed the lineman’s back with his foot and they attempted to challenge the play, but were rebuffed because it is not a reviewable play.
The play was also reminiscent of a similar sequence of plays by Kam Chancellor during a Jan. 2015 playoff game against the Panthers at CenturyLink Field. Chancellor hurdled the line not once, but twice on consecutive plays. The first resulted in a false-start penalty, the second led to Chancellor running into the kicker.
Up.
And over.
And BLOCKED by @BWagz54.
Wow. #SEAvsAZ https://t.co/I5aRt3kVyG
— NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2016
