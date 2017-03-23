The Seahawks co-sponsored a proposal to allow every NFL play to be reviewed.

The NFL on Thursday the list of rules changes being proposed for the 2017 season, all of which will be debated by the Competition Committee during the league meetings next week.

One is co-sponsored by the Seahawks and the Bills — allowing challenges for every penalty.

“That is a significant change to our current replay rule and it is something that will be on the floor and will be debated and voted on next week,” NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino said in a conference call on Thursday.

The Patriots have proposed something similar in the past, which didn’t get approval. And the early sentiment Thursday was that this proposal is also unlikely to be approved.

But it is an interesting thought.

As Pro Football Talk wrote, the proposal “would be perhaps the most radical change made to instant replay since the NFL began replay reviews. It would allow for all sorts of calls (and non-calls) to be challenged that in the past were never reviewed.”

Some might wonder about the Seahawks making such a proposal when they are annually among the most-penalized teams in the NFL, and often as well near the bottom in penalties committed by their opponent — Seattle last season was seventh in penalties per game at 7.22 and eighth in fewest penalties committed by its opponent at 6.22.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll, though, has been outspoken about the need to improve officiating through the years, using his media session at the league meetings a year ago to propose making officials full-time NFL employees.

The proposal would have to be approved by 24 of 32 teams to be adopted.