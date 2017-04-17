The Seahawks begin their official offseason training program Tuesday. One key question is whether Richard Sherman, the subject of much discussion focusing on whether the team could trade him, will be there.

For the first time since the day after a divisional playoff loss at Atlanta last Jan. 14, the Seahawks will gather en masse Tuesday at the VMAC in Renton to begin their official nine-week offseason program.

And as they do, one big question looms — will Richard Sherman show up?

Actually, one can debate how big a question that really is given the parameters of the program.

It is officially voluntary, and there are no fines for missing any of it.

In fact, players often come and go depending on other commitments. Michael Bennett sat out most of it the last few years due in part to a contract dispute (he also liked training at his home in Hawaii) and Marshawn Lynch rarely attended anything in the offseason during the last few years of his Seattle career simply because he didn’t want to.

And other players often miss certain days or weeks without anyone noticing.

But it hardly needs re-stating while there will be interest in whether Sherman attends.

While a trade of Sherman is thought really unlikely, the team has said it would consider offers. And if a trade is to happen, it would almost certainly happen by the time of the draft on April 27 – and if it doesn’t happen by then, then the issue can likely be tabled for a while.

Despite the trade conjecture of the last few weeks, Sherman has been said to have been a regular presence at the VMAC of late and pretty much conducting offseason business as usual.

But if Sherman wanted to make any sort of statement about his somewhat tenuous status, he could do so by skipping something deemed official.

One thought is that he might stay away until the draft with the idea that his situation for this season will be solidified one way or the other following the draft.

Also, the first two weeks of the program are devoted solely to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

The first real “football’’ aspects of the program don’t occur until the third week when teams begin three weeks of on-field workouts in which there is no live contact or team drills (meaning, no offense vs. defense — each side has to work out separately).

The offseason program then concludes with four weeks of Organized Team Activities (though Seattle will be docked a week of OTAs this year as a result of penalties for violating rules on off-season workouts a year ago).

The OTAs are then followed by a mandatory one-week mini-camp that includes three on-field workouts. The mini-camp is the only part of the offseason program for which a player can be fined for missing.

The Seahawks are not expected to have media availability for players until OTAs (other than for the draft picks during the draft itself), and if Sherman is not there, don’t expect the team to make a big deal of it.

Coach Pete Carroll generally shrugged off the absences of Lynch and Bennett the last few years.

While it’s unclear if Sherman will take be there Tuesday, several other players noted on social media their excitement over the beginning of the program.

Notably, tight end Jimmy Graham detailed on Instagram and Twitter his cross-country flight from Miami to get here for the program, writing: “Miami-Seattle the 1957 Army Beaver flew like a warrior! 3.5 days, 27.7 hours of flying, 637 gal of fuel, 5.5 gal of burned oil, 9 diff airports,13 states averaging about 90 mph only a few thousand feet off the ground. Sometimes hundreds! We are both back where we belong ready to continue working.’’

This time a year ago, Graham was unable to do much other than basic conditioning drills while recovering from a petallar tendon injury.

That he’s back healthy and fully in the fold will be the kid of positive Carroll will undoubtedly focus on even if Sherman is away for a while.