NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league could have fewer teams playing on Thursday night, which could mean good teams that are good TV draws such as the Seahawks might play more often.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual Super Bowl news conference Wednesday and while he took questions for roughly 45 minutes, he wasn’t asked what might have been top of mind for Seahawks’ fans — the status of the investigation into whether Seattle will receive penalties for the Richard Sherman injury situation.

What there were, instead, were a ton of queries about deflate-gate and the commissioner’s relationship with the Patriots, which makes sense since there are a lot of media covering New England there and able to ask questions.

But a couple of things potentially touched on the Seahawks.

Here’s a quick look:

Fewer teams playing on Thursday night?

Asked about Thursday night football — which Sherman famously called an “absolute poopfest” this year — Goodell made it clear the NFL has no plans to retrench. But he did say the league could re-evaluate having every team play on Thursday night (probably best to wait for now to ask Sherman’s opinion of that).

“We put all 32 teams on there,’’ Goodell said. “That’s something we did. We are thinking about whether we reevaluate that and maybe don’t have quite the number of teams.’’

If so, the league would undoubtedly they would want more games involving good teams that are good TV draws, a category that the Seahawks fit squarely in, much to the potential chagrin of Sherman.

Can Michael Bennett do two pumps safely?

Bennett famously said a sack dance featuring two pumps gets a baby while three pumps draws a fine (one of which Bennett received after a sack earlier this season before saying he would stop doing the three-pumps dance to avoid more fines).

Goodell was asked a question Wednesday about the league’s personal foul rule — two penalties potentially drawing an ejection – that ended wondering if Goodell would “like to see the rules made more clear, perhaps instituting a strict two-pump rule.

Said Goodell: “I haven’t really thought about that, that’s an interesting one. But, we always seek to clarify rules. The reason we put it in as a one-year experiment, we also did the same with our kickoff rule, is so that we can see what the impact is of the rule change. Both the intended impact and the unintended consequences of that. That’s something that we have done very successfully, very effectively. I think the unsportsmanlike conduct, two fouls, seems to be a very positive thing. We will look at it again through the competition committee, it will have to come up for another vote. If we modify it, that’s great, if we can clarify it and make it sharper. And the same with our kickoff rule. I think both of those will be looked at, as well as a number of other rule alternatives and proposals that we’ll have.’’

Seahawks again out of the international game picture.

Goodell also announced that the Raiders and Patriots will play in Mexico City next year, rounding out what is the league’s official International Series. Four other games were already set for London.

That means Seattle will again not play in any of the International Series games, though that likely won’t last forever. The NFL is making it clear the International games are here to stay, and giving the Patriots a game this year also makes clear they are expecting everybody to participate at some point. Seattle has played a game in Canada – a 2012 contest against Buffalo in Toronto — but that was simply a Bills’ home game when the franchise was experimenting with a few games across the border and not part of the league’s International series.