Follow along live for complete coverage, commentary and photos as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers at snowy Lambeau Field.
The Seahawks will get a taste of life without Earl Thomas as they take on Aaron Rodgers and a suddenly-surging Packers’ offense at snowy Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Seattle (8-3-1) will look to stymie the Packers (6-6) who have won consecutive games after previously losing four straight. Rodgers has tallied seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions over Green Bay’s last three games.
Meanwhile, after a hiccup in Tampa Bay, the Seahawks have found their footing as well. going 4-1 in their last five games, including a 40-7 walloping of the Panthers last Sunday.
Follow along all afternoon as we bring you live coverage, reaction, photos and more from Green Bay as the Seahawks battle the Packers.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Game coverage:
- 3 keys to the game for Seahawks vs. Packers
- For Seahawks GM John Schneider, game at Green Bay is a homecoming
- Best photos from snowy Lambeau Field
- A look back at the top moments between Seahawks and Packers
- NFL scoreboard
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.