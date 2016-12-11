Follow along live for complete coverage, commentary and photos as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers at snowy Lambeau Field.

The Seahawks will get a taste of life without Earl Thomas as they take on Aaron Rodgers and a suddenly-surging Packers’ offense at snowy Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Seattle (8-3-1) will look to stymie the Packers (6-6) who have won consecutive games after previously losing four straight. Rodgers has tallied seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions over Green Bay’s last three games.

Meanwhile, after a hiccup in Tampa Bay, the Seahawks have found their footing as well. going 4-1 in their last five games, including a 40-7 walloping of the Panthers last Sunday.

Follow along all afternoon as we bring you live coverage, reaction, photos and more from Green Bay as the Seahawks battle the Packers.

