Follow along for live play-by-play, reaction and more as the Seahawks look to take down the league's top offense and advance to the NFC championship game.

The Seahawks are in the same place they found themselves four years ago — in Atlanta, as underdogs in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

For Seattle, the sting of that loss four years ago in Atlanta has been soothed by two trips to the Super Bowl and a 7-2 record in the playoffs since. Meanwhile, this is Atlanta’s first trip to the playoffs since that 2012 win.

How will it all shake out? Follow our complete coverage as the Seahawks look to take down the league’s top offense and advance to the NFC championship game.

Game info: Seahawks (10-5-1) @ Falcons (11-5)

Game time: 1:35 p.m.

Location: Georgia Dome

On air: FOX, 710 ESPN

Spread: ATL +6.5

As Seahawks return to Atlanta to face Falcons, Seattle faces another crossroads

Four years later, Seahawks would love to see an encore performance in Atlanta from Russell Wilson

How Steve Smith inspired Doug Baldwin to unleash his inner fury

3 keys for the Seahawks vs. Falcons

Seahawks look to avoid slow start going up against fast-paced Falcons offense

