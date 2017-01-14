Follow along for live play-by-play, reaction and more as the Seahawks look to take down the league's top offense and advance to the NFC championship game.

The Seahawks are in the same place they found themselves four years ago — in Atlanta, as underdogs in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

For Seattle, the sting of that loss four years ago in Atlanta has been soothed by two trips to the Super Bowl and a 7-2 record in the playoffs since. Meanwhile, this is Atlanta’s first trip to the playoffs since that 2012 win.

How will it all shake out? Follow our complete coverage as the Seahawks look to take down the league’s top offense and advance to the NFC championship game.

