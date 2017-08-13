Follow all the action right here as we bring you the latest news, photos and analysis as the Seahawks take on Chargers at the StubHub Center in L.A.

Game day is finally here for the Seahawks! Well, preseason game day that is.

After weeks of hitting each other, the Hawks finally get their chance to go against an actual opponent as Seattle opens its preseason slate in Los Angeles vs. the Chargers on Sunday evening at 5 p.m.

Follow all the action right here as we bring you the latest news, photos and analysis as the Seahawks take on Chargers at the StubHub Center in L.A. Catch the game on Q13 FOX, NFL Network and 710 ESPN.

