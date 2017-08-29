Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard said Frank Clark should be ready for the season opener at Green Bay.

It sounded ominous when Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Frank Clark was seeing a specialist about his sore wrist. And it looked ominous when Clark showed up to the part of practice ope to the media not participating (and as you can see below with a wrap on the wrist).

But defensive coordinator Kris Richard indicated that Clark should be just fine for the season opener on Sept. 10 at Green Bay.

“Not concerned,” Richard said. “We think he will be ready.”

But don’t expect Clark, who had 10 sacks last season in his second year in the NFL, to play Thursday in the final preseason game at Oakland when the Seahawks figure to have a pretty skeleton crew up front. Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett are also away this week having Regenokine treatment meaning what are three of the team’s top 5-6 or so linemen won’t be available Jarran Reed also didn’t appear to be practicing this week.

Starters would likely go only a series or two at the most anyway so it’s hardly a big deal this week, and given what Richard said the Seahawks should be at full strength for the opener.

But the absence of Clark, Bennett and Avril will mean a lot of snaps for some young players still developing their roles such as Nazair Jones and Quinton Jefferson and also more chances for the likes of first-year Seahawks Markus Smith and David Bass to stake their claim to a roster spot.