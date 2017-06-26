The Seahawks will open training camp July 30 and will have 11 practices open to fans through Aug. 16.

The team also announced that tickets will go on sale for the practices on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Fans will be assessed a $9 transportation fee.

The Seattle Seahawks will open 11 training camp practices to fans at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) beginning July 30 and concluding August 16, the team announced today.

Fans interested in attending Seahawks Training Camp, presented by Safeway, must register through the team’s website, Seahawks.com, beginning on Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Only fans that register through Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp will be allowed to attend practice. Last year, all practices sold out with more than 34,000 fans registering for training camp.

A limited number of spots will be made available to Season Ticket Holders and Blue Pride Members through an online exclusive pre-registration window. An email invitation will be sent out for online registration beginning tomorrow, June 27, for Season Ticket Holders and Wednesday, June 28, for Blue Pride Members.

A $9 transportation fee will be charged per person, as fans will be required to park at an off-site location and be shuttled to VMAC before and after each practice. Only fans arriving at VMAC via the designated shuttle will be allowed into practice. The VMAC parking lot will be completely closed to the public.

The Seahawks have partnered with TheLanding Shopping Center in Renton to serve as the Seahawks Training Camp Parking and Transportation Center. Guests will receive transportation and training camp passes upon check-in at the Seahawks Training Camp Guest Services Center, located at 911-C N. 10th Place, Renton, WA 98057. Fans are encouraged to carpool and park in the garage (entrance off Logan Ave. N.) and adhere to no-parking areas within The Landing.

Practice times, bus schedules and maps will be available at Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp at the time of registration.

New in 2017, in an effort to enhance fan safety and to expedite entry, the Seattle Seahawks will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy at Seahawks Training Camp. Similar to gameday at CenturyLink Field, fans may only bring the following style and size bags and items into Seahawks Training Camp at VMAC:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into Seahawks Training Camp along with one of the clear bag options.

Seat cushions and lawn chairs with minimal pockets and zipped compartments. Chairs that fold up and are carried in bags will be permitted, however the bag will be subject to search.

NOTE: An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at Bag Check.

For more information and to view training camp policies and procedures, including items permitted at Seahawks Training Camp, visit Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp.