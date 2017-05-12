The Seahawks on Friday announced the signing of four draft picks and eight undrafted free agents.

With rookie mini-camp set to begin in the afternoon, the Seahawks announced the signings of eight undrafted as well as four draft picks Friday morning.

The four draft picks signed are: S Tedric Thompson, OL Justin Senior, WR David Moore and RB Chris Carson. All will get a four-year contract that is standard for draft picks. All contracts are slotted based on where the players are picked. Thompson’s deal is worth a total of $3.07 million, Senior’s $2.53 million, Moore $2.48 million and Carson $2.46 million (figures from OvertheCap.com).

That leaves seven draft picks still unsigned. But draft picks can take part in the rookie mini-camp by signing injury waivers.

The Seahawks also announced the signing of eight undrafted free agents.

They are: BYU fullback Algernon Brown, West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard, Mississippi defensive tackle Jeremy Liggins, Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Otha Peters, USC receiver Darreus Rogers, Purdue guard Jordan Roos, Texas tight end Tyrone Swoopes and UTEP linebacker Nick Usher (here’s a breakdown of the most of the UDFAs).

The signings of the UDFAs bring the team’s official to the off-season maximum 90. The Seahawks will also have a few dozen or so players in on a tryout basis for the rookie mini-camp. Some of those players could be signed to contracts later, but any additions would also now require someone to be released or waived to make room.