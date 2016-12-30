The Seahawks have already clinched the 10th division title in their 41 years as a franchise. And they’ll hit the 10-win mark for what also would be the 10th time in franchise history — but fifth in the last five years. So why has everything so often seemed to feel so bad?

In other words, there’s been a lot to feel good about this season.

Which led me to wonder this week why everything has so often seemed to feel so bad instead?

Sure, there have been five losses, including three in the last five weeks, an uncharacteristic stumbling to the finish line that hovers ominously as the playoffs loom.

Under Pete Carroll, Seattle has always been a fast finisher. You’re excused for wondering, though, if the defeats in recent weeks look more like a team that might simply be finished fast.

But it also seems like it’s more than that.

Review the season from start to now, and it hints that there’s rarely been a Sunday afternoon (or Sunday or Monday or Thursday night) when even if the Seahawks won fans didn’t walk away without some reason for worry, cause for consternation or simply in confusion about what was going on.

It started in Week 1, when any excitement over a late rally to beat Miami was largely quashed by two events — a third-quarter high ankle sprain suffered by Russell Wilson, and that Seattle needed a late touchdown pass to beat Miami. That Miami has gone on to be a playoff team makes the result seem a little less questionable (while also raising the uncomfortable thought that the narrow win was more about the Seahawks being exposed for what they turned out to be than merely escaping a close call on opening day).

A Week 2 loss to the Rams — which at the time could be excused quite a bit by the Wilson injury — was followed by a 37-18 win over the 49ers.

But rather than marking simply a return to form, the win over the 49ers’ yielded yet another Wilson injury — this one a sprained MCL — as well as the first hint of unrest from cornerback Richard Sherman, who was left unhappy that the 49ers had scored two late touchdowns and afterward mildly questioned the Seahawks’ defensive schemes during the fourth quarter.

What followed was a rare moment of relative calm — a 27-17 win at the New York Jets in which there were no injuries and no outbursts. But then, it was also the Jets, so how happy could anyone really be?

Then, after a bye, things began to get really odd — a 26-24 win over Atlanta remembered mostly for Sherman’s third-quarter sideline tempest in the wake of a miscommunication that led to a touchdown capped by controversy over whether Sherman committed pass interference on the Falcons’ final play.

After a tie against Arizona and a loss to New Orleans came a Monday night win over Buffalo. But all most people wanted to talk about later was Sherman running into Buffalo kicker Dan Carpenter, which then led to maybe the oddest Twitter exchange of the year as Carpenter’s wife suggested castration for Sherman as punishment for bumping into her husband.

That was followed by the one, pure unadulterated moment of bliss this season — the win at New England.

But things quickly got murky again.

A win over Philadelphia lingered mostly for injuries to Earl Thomas and C.J. Prosise, the latter knocking out for the rest of the regular season the most exciting member of a Seattle rookie class on which the jury is still unquestionably out.

After a dispiriting loss at Tampa Bay, a potentially rousing win over Carolina was dampened by another injury to Thomas — this one a season-ender — as well as his in-game tweet that he was considering retirement (something he since has tweeted he is no longer considering. And yes, it’s further proof of a continually evolving world when player tweets often stand as the biggest news of the week).

A blowout loss at Green Bay was then followed by a sluggish win over the Rams completely overshadowed by yet another Sherman sideline outburst, though this one with even more serious ramifications than any that had come before, directed at offensive coaches and followed by even more inflammatory quotes afterward.

It’s made for a season more weird than fun, more stressful than celebratory.

A season in which the carefree, innocent, on-the-rise days of 2012 and 2013 seemed further and further in the review mirror.

The hope now is that those days aren’t so far gone they can’t someday return.