The Seahawks are listed at 16-1 to win Super Bowl LII while QB Russell Wilson is vowing to get Seattle there.

Now that Super Bowl LI has passed, it’s on to the quest for Super Bowl LII, which will be played Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

And in revised betting odds released after New England’s stunning win over Atlanta Sunday, the Seahawks are again considered one of the favorites to win it all.

The gaming site Bovada lists the Seahawks at 16-1 to win the Super Bowl next year, tied for fifth behind Patriots (4.75-7), Dallas (9-1), Green Bay and Pittsburgh (10-1) and Atlanta (14-1).

Those are down from where the Seahawks were a year ago this time when Seattle was 8-1 to win Super Bowl LI, listed as a co-favorite along with the Patriots and the Steelers.

But it’s also a sign that while the Seahawks have some work to do in the off-season to get back to the form that got the to two straight Super Bowls, the public perception remains that they are a strong team.

And hey, you wouldn’t expect quarterback Russell Wilson to be anything but optimistic. But about the same time Monday as odds for next year were being released, Wilson Tweeted that he’s shooting to get back to the Super Bowl.

Wilson also Tweeted congratulations after the game to Tom Brady, who was named the MVP of the game ahead of a former teammate of Wilson’s at Wisconsin, running back James White.

I'm coming for you 52. 2/4/18. pic.twitter.com/THa6Y0E9gJ — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 6, 2017