The Seahawks and defensive lineman Michael Bennett have agreed to a contract extension, a source confirmed to the Seattle Times Friday morning.

Reports, including from NFL.com, stated that it was a three-year deal.

Bennett was expected to sign the contract Friday morning.

Bennett and the Seahawks have been known in negotiations for months on a new deal to extend the four-year, $28.5 million contract he received in the spring of 2014.

Bennett has been campaigning for a new contract since the off-season of 2015, feeling he had outplayed that deal.

The team had resisted not wanting to break a precedent of re-signing players who have players with contracts with more than a year remaining.

But with Bennett now just weeks away from going into the last year of his deal, a new contract got done.

Bennett, who turned 31 in November, was named to a second straight Pro Bowl this season despite missing five games at mid-season due to a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery.