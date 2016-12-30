The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive lineman Michael Bennett to a three-year contract extension Friday morning.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett signed a three-year contract extension with the team Friday morning, with sources confirming it is worth $31.5 million overall.

The deal, which makes him among the top 10 highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL, will keep him with Seattle through the 2020 season, and his agent, Doug Hendrickson, told the Seattle Times it will fulfill a goal of allowing Bennett to retire as a Seahawk.

Bennett will get $17.5 million guaranteed and will earn $16 million in 2017 and $19 million by March 5, 2018, sources confirmed. The Schultz Report first reported the terms.

Bennett signed the contract Friday morning and the team announced it officially in the early afternoon.

Bennett and the Seahawks have been known to be in negotiations for months on a new deal to extend the four-year, $28.5 million contract he received in the spring of 2014, a deal that included $16 million guaranteed.

“Michael is extremely excited and appreciative of Seattle and (owner) Paul Allen and (general manager) John Schneider and (coach) Pete Carroll for redoing his contract,’’ Hendrickson, Bennett’s agent, told the Times Friday morning. “He wanted to stay in Seattle and he wanted to retire as a Seahawk and this will allow him to do that, so he is tremendously excited to have them rework his deal and pay him more commensurate to what the top defensive linemen are making.’’

Bennett has been campaigning for a new contract since the off-season of 2015, feeling he had outplayed the deal — due in part to other defensive linemen agreeing to new deals, Bennett had fallen to being the 26th-highest paid defensive lineman entering the 2016 season.

The team had resisted, not wanting to break a precedent of re-signing players who have contracts with more than a year remaining.

But with Bennett now just weeks away from going into the last year of his deal, a new contract got done. While the timing could be perceived as slightly setting a new precedent, getting the contract completed now also potentially helps the Seahawks in allowing the team to account for part of Bennett’s signing bonus in 2016, with the team knowing it now has some salary cap space to burn with the season now essentially over.

At $10.5 million a season Bennett would move into being the 10th-highest paid defensive lineman, according to Spotrac.com.

Bennett last winter changed agents, firing Drew Rosenhaus and hiring Hendrickson, also the agent for Marshawn Lynch and former Seahawk Marcus Trufant, in hopes of getting a new deal done.

“We know them extremely well through all the Lynch battles and obviously Bennett and they definitely take care of their players,’’ Hendrickson said. “And in this situation they did what was right.’’

Bennett, who turned 31 in November, was named to a second straight Pro Bowl this season despite missing five games at mid-season due to a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery.

Bennett had thought about holding out in 2015 in an attempt to get a new deal. It was also thought he considered it again this off-season, though he said publicly that it had not been a serious consideration, saying in May he wouldn’t hold out.

Seattle appears in good salary cap shape entering the off-season as it has few unrestricted free agents — none of the team’s 22 position starters are scheduled to be UFA, with kicker Steven Hauschka and tight end Luke Willson serving as the most notable potential unrestricted free agents. One player who will be entering the final year of his contract in 2017 — like Bennett would have been — is strong safety Kam Chancellor, and the team may have to consider a new contract for him in the off-season, as well.

Re-signing Bennett also continues the team’s philosophy of keeping its core players in the fold.

But Bennett now becomes the only player other than Lynch to sign a second significant deal with the team. It’s his third contract with the Seahawks overall. He signed a one-year contract for $5 million in 2013 to come back to Seattle after playing four seasons in Tampa Bay and then becoming an unrestricted free agent.

After becoming a key player on the Super Bowl title team of 2013, Bennett signed a four-year, $28.5 million deal just as the free agent signing period approached.

Bennett played 57 percent of the snaps in 2013 but then saw his playing time rise to 81 and 84 percent of the snaps the next two seasons, one reason he felt a new contract was deserved. Friday, he and the Seahawks finally got it done.