The Seahawks have added Clint Hurtt as a defensive line coach, a move first reported by Adam Caplan of ESPN.

Hurtt had been the outside linebackers coach for the Bears the last two years and with Chicago for the last three before his contract expired. Hurtt had been rumored headed to the Jets but the two sides reportedly could not reach a final agreement leaving Hurtt available to come to Seattle.

Hurtt is an addition to the Seattle staff and not replacing anyone. Travis Jones is Seattle’s defensive line coach and Dwaine Board is assistant defensive line coach. (The NFL has no limits on the size of a coaching staff — Seattle had 23 assistant coaches in 2016 along with three strength and conditioning coaches).

As the team announced at the time, Jones did not travel to a game against Tampa Bay on Nov. 27 due to an illness.

Hurtt played at the University of Miami and then got his coaching start there. Among the players he coached at Miami is standout Arizona defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who is now an unrestricted free agent.

Hurtt moved into coaching in the NFL after being handed a two-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA in 2013 for violations while coaching at Miami.