The Seahawks on Monday added a veteran quarterback to compete with Trevone Boykin as the backup to Russell Wilson.

But no, it’s not Colin Kaepernick, who visited the team two weeks ago amid much fanfare.

Instead, it’s 28-year-old Austin Davis, who visited at the same time as Kaepernick. The Seahawks waived backup quarterback Jake Heaps to make room for Davis on the 90-man roster.

Davis has 10 starts in a career that dates to 2012, having completed 236 of 378 attempts for 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He got his most playing time with the Rams in 2014 when he started games, going 3-5 in those contests, throwing 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions with a QB rating of 85.1.

One of his three wins came in an October game against the Seahawks, a 28-26 victory for the Rams in St. Louis.

Davis also went 0-2 as a starter for the Browns in 2015.

He was with the Broncos last season but did not see action before being waived in late December.

Davis and Kaepernick each visited the Seahawks on May 24 as part of the team’s search for a veteran to push Boykin, who is entering his second season with Seattle.

Boykin also has unresolved legal issues dating to an arrest in March for marijuana possession and public intoxication that also then triggered another arrest for violating probation. His first court date in connection with the March arrest has been initially set for July 14. The Seahawks have said they are confident Boykin will be available for the season but it has also been known they wanted to give him some competition for the backup job.

Seattle’s interest in pursuing a veteran took on more urgency following the NFL draft when the Seahawks did not take a quarterback and then did not find an undrafted free agent they felt could compete, immediately waiving Skyler Howard following the team’s rookie mini-camp.