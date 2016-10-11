The Seahawks may not have a fullback on their regular 53-man roster, but they added one on Tuesday to their practice squad — former New York Jet Julian Howsare.

Howsare, who played at Clarion (Pa.) University, was on the Jets’ practice squad most of last season and then played in two games for New York this year before being waived. The 6-3, 255-pound Howsare played three snaps at fullback and 30 on special teams.

Howsare gives Seattle 1o players on its practice squad, which is the maximum. Seattle had been one under after releasing QB Jake Heaps last week and also promoting LB Jordan Tripp while also signing defensive end Sterling Bailey.

Seattle’s practice squad also includes running back Zac Brooks.

Howsare gives the team a fullback option to look at as Seattle does not currently have a player at that spot on its roster.

Howsare played defensive end at Division-II Clarion but was a fullback for the Jets and is listed by Seattle as a fullback, wearing number 44.

Seattle has not had a fullback on its roster the past two games after releasing veteran Will Tukuafu following the second game of the season against the Rams.

Here is all of Seattle’s current practice squad:

DE Sterling Bailey

RB Zac Brooks

DE Tylor Harris

FB Julian Howsare

WR Kenny Lawler

TE Marcus Lucas

OT Robert Myers

LB Kache Palacio

OL Will Pericak

WR Kasen Williams