The Seahawks on Saturday activated linebacker Mike Morgan off of Injured Reserve and put LB Jordan Tripp on IR to make room on the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks on Saturday activated linebacker Mike Morgan off of Injured Reserve, and placed linebacker Jordan Tripp on Injured reserve to make room on the 53-man roster.

Morgan is expected to start at strongside linebacker for the Seahawks against Carolina on Sunday.

Morgan, a graduate of USC, has been with the Seahawks since 2011.

He earned a starting role for the first time this season as the strongside linebacker, taking over after Bruce Irvin left via free agency. He played substantially in the first four games but was hobbled by a sports hernia issue and had surgery following the Oct. 2 contest against the Jets. Sunday’s game is the first for which he is eligible to play as the Seahawks used their short-term IR designation on Morgan to allow him to come back this season.

Seattle started four other players at strongside linebacker while Morgan was out — Tripp, Brock Coyle, Kevin Pierre-Louis and Cassius Marsh.

Tripp started last week against Tampa Bay and played 19 snaps but has a thigh issue, coach Pete Carroll said on Friday.

Coyle is also out this week with a foot injury.

Morgan returned to practice three weeks ago and has practiced every day since.