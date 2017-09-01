One last guess at the Seahawks' final roster before the team has to cut down to 53 on Saturday.

So here we go with one last Seahawks’ 53-man roster projection before the team has to unveil the real thing by Saturday at 1 p.m.

But as we saw Friday, when the Seahawks made three trades in the span of about six hours to add two new players to the defense, things can change quickly this time of year.

Also worth remembering is that the roster will continue to churn during the season — remember defensive tackle Justin Hamilton initially making the 53-man roster last year only to be waived about 24 hours later?

But while I won’t get them all right I’ll take a shot anyway at guessing what it will look like once the Seahawks pare their roster from 90 to 53.

QUARTERBACK

KEEP: Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin.

CUT: Austin Davis.

COMMENT: Well this suddenly turned into a really tough decision the past week. Boykin appeared to have it locked up after the first two games. Then he threw three interceptions — and almost four — in less than four full quarters over the past two games. Pete Carroll simply hates being careless with the ball. But then there are still financial considerations here that could come into play — Davis’ contract calls for him to make more than $300,000 more than Boykin and has to be guaranteed if he is on the roster week one. Seattle cleared out some cap room with the Baldwin move so maybe that won’t be as big of a deal. But Seattle could also gamble that Davis wouldn’t get signed and would be available later if needed and could keep Boykin for now. Carroll seemed to be trying to emphasize the positive in Boykin’s overall play after each of the last two games while noting the struggles in the games themselves. If the financial stuff were even I’d give it to Davis — and maybe he’ll get it anyway. But for now I’ll stick with Boykin.

TAILBACK

KEEP: Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Chris Carson, J.D. McKissic.

CUT: Alex Collins, Mike Davis.

COMMENT: I saw no reason to change anything here over the past week. McKissic is the wildcard — the team might feel they could find someone else easily enough to return kicks, if needed, and Carroll was also adamant that Tyler Lockett will be able to handle it once he comes back. It’s hard to see Collins making it at this point with the flyer the team took on him last year appearing to have not paid off.

FULLBACK

KEEP: Tre Madden.

CUT: Marcel Reece.

COMMENT: So here’s a new thought — maybe the Seahawks will simply go without a fullback in week one if they decide they need roster help elsewhere. Seattle might be able to gamble, and win, that neither Madden nor Reece would be picked up. For now, I’ll keep Madden who is about $300,000 cheaper (Madden makes $465,000 to Reece’s $775,000) and wouldn’t have to have his contract guaranteed to start the season as would Reece, who is a vested veteran. Seattle could bring back Reece later when his contract would not be guaranteed if it wants.

TIGHT END

KEEP: Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson, Nick Vannett.

CUT: Tyrone Swoopes, Steve Donatell.

COMMENT: The Seahawks made one move here Friday, waiving Donatell. Swoopes had some nice moments but it’s still hard to see him making it.

WIDE RECEIVER

KEEP: Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson, Amara Darboh, Kasen Williams, Tanner McEvoy.

CUT: Kenny Lawler, David Moore, Cyril Grayson, Rodney Smith, Darreus Rogers.

COMMENT: The trade of Kearse to the Jets as part of the Sheldon Richardson cleared things up quite a bit here. Seattle can keep both preseason star Williams as well as McEvoy, and also keep Darboh — who could well be an inactive player a lot this season but as a third-round pick represents an investment it was had to see Seattle walking away this early.

OFFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Justin Britt, Mark Glowinski, Oday Aboushi, Ethan Pocic, Luke Joeckel, Rees Odhiambo, Germain Ifedi, Matt Tobin.

CUT: Joey Hunt, Will Pericak, Darrell Brown, Tyrus Thompson, Jordan Roos.

INJURED: George Fant.

COMMENT: I have no changes to this group this week. The team likes the potential of Roos but he seems like a player the team can get through to the practice squad and Hunt isn’t needed with Pocic showing he can be a backup center. But this is another spot where it will be little surprise if the Seahawks add a player off the waiver wire.

DEFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Athyba Rubin, Jarran Reed, Sheldon Richardson, Frank Clark, Nazair Jones, Cassius Marsh, David Bass, Marcus Smith.

CUT: Quinton Jefferson, Garrison Smith, Jeremy Liggins, Tylor Harris, Rodney Coe, Christian French, Greg Milhouse.

NFI: Malik McDowell, Dion Jordan.

COMMENT: Richardson is a huge addition to the line and also changes the makeup of it a bit. To make room for him, as well as adding Marcus Smith — who I am now classifying with this group since that’s where he has played the most — I’m taking out Quinton Jefferson, who seems to have had a tough time in the preseason coming back after knee surgery last season. But there are also rumors of Seattle looking to trade Rubin and it will be no surprise if this group looks a little different in 24 hours or so.

LINEBACKER

KEEP: Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Michael Wilhoite, Terence Garvin, D.J. Alexander, Dewey McDonald.

CUT: Mike Morgan, Kache Palacio, Otha Peters, Rodney Butler.

COMMENT: With some of the moves elsewhere I have McDonald back on the 53-man this week joining the other five, who have seemed set since the start of camp.

CORNERBACK

KEEP: Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane, Shaquill Griffin, Justin Coleman, Pierre Desir.

CUT: Mike Tyson, Neiko Thorpe, Demetrius McCray, DeAndre Elliott (Elliott likely to go on IR).

PUP: DeShawn Shead.

COMMENT: This position appeared to get solidified with the trade for Coleman and the trade of Tramaine Brock to the Vikings along with the assumption that Lane won’t be going anywhere. And for now I’m sticking with Desir as the fifth corner after he had a solid camp.

SAFETY

KEEP: Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bradley McDougald, Delano Hill.

CUT: Marcus Cromartie, Tedric Thompson.

COMMENT: One change this week is cutting Thompson with the hope to keep him on the pratice squad. That won’t be an easy call — he was the 111th overall pick. But he has done little in the preseason and the Seahawks have McDougald as a backup at both spots (and Dewey McDonald also has a history at safety).

SPECIAL TEAMS

KEEP: Blair Walsh, Jon Ryan, Tyler Ott.

CUT: None.

COMMENT: The special teams appear more set than ever.