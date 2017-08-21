Here's our latest projection of who will make the Seahawks' 53-man regular season roster following the preseason win over the Vikings Friday.

We’re now halfway through the preseason which means that two weeks from today (Monday) the Seahawks will have their first 53-man regular season roster set, preparing for the opener against Green Bay.

Here’s our latest projection of what that roster might look like (along with the weekly reminder that there is only one cutdown date this year, following the fourth and final preseason game).

QUARTERBACK

KEEP: Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin.

CUT: Austin Davis.

COMMENT: Boykin is completing 73.9 percent of his passes and has a 104.3 passer rating along with the highest per-carry average on the team — 7.5 yards on six attempt for 45 yards gained overall — having appeared to secure the backup job.

TAILBACK

KEEP: Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Chris Carson.

CUT: Alex Collins, Mike Davis.

COMMENT: Carson seems a lock at this point — hard to imagine the Seahawks would risk losing him via waivers. Davis is doing his best to make his fate a tough decision for the Seahawks, leading the team with 70 yards rushing and a 5.0 yard per carry average through two games. If the Seahawks decided to keep a fifth tailback he’d be it. Collins appears the odd man out — a fumble last week didn’t help his cause.

FULLBACK

KEEP: Marcel Reece.

CUT: Tre Madden.

COMMENT: No reason yet to think anything has changed here. But Madden has youth and got all the snaps last week with the team obviously giving him an extended look — and he’d be a little cheaper. One to keep watching.

TIGHT END

KEEP: Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson, Nick Vannett.

CUT: Marcus Lucas, Tyrone Swoopes, Steve Donatell.

COMMENT: Swoopes was an early camp standout and Lucas has had some nice moments. But the top three appear locks and it’s hard to see Seattle keeping four tight ends at the moment. Vannett has come on lately including a 32-yard catch Friday from Russell Wilson.

WIDE RECEIVER

KEEP: Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson, Jermaine Kearse, Amara Darboh, J.D. McKissic, Kasen Williams.

CUT: Tanner McEvoy, Kenny Lawler, David Moore, Cyril Grayson, Rodney Smith, Darreus Rogers.

COMMENT: I had Williams making it last week after his game against the Chargers and he only enhanced his odds with the performance against the Vikings — his solo tackle on a kickoff might have helped as much as the two catches. Darboh has yet to do much and was examined for a concussion during the Vikings’ game. But his status as a third-round pick would seem to keep him secure. And once again, I am keepjng McKissic on the roster to serve as an additional returner as Lockett is eased back into things. But his spot hardly seems a lock if Lockett shows he can handle an extensive workload or the team feels comfortable with someone else filling in. The only other two players with returns so far are Moore and Grayson, both of whom seem on the outside looking in.

OFFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Justin Britt, Mark Glowinski, Oday Aboushi, Ethan Pocic, Luke Joeckel, Rees Odhiambo, Germain Ifedi, Jordan Roos.

CUT: Joey Hunt, Will Pericak, Darrell Brown, Tyrus Thompson.

PUP: Justin Senior.

INJURED: George Fant.

COMMENT: Fant’s season-ending knee injury changes the overall outlook of this position greatly and it’ll be a surprise if the Seahawks don’t bring in a few additional bodies over the next few weeks. But with the roster as it stands today the Seahawks could keep just eight linemen. The only real player to debate of those listed above is Hunt. But the fact that he plays only center would seem to mean his status isn’t changed by Fant’s injury though one possible offshoot could be if the Seahawks decide they need Pocic to concentrate more on tackle — Pocic has played an increasing amount of center of late with it appearing the team is grooming him to be the gameday backup there to Britt as well as at guard and tackle.

DEFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Athyba Rubin, Jarran Reed, Frank Clark, Nazair Jones, Cassius Marsh, Quinton Jefferson, Davis Bass.

CUT: Garrison Smith, Jeremy Liggins, Tylor Harris, Rodney Coe, Christian French, Greg Milhouse.

NFI: Malik McDowell, Dion Jordan.

COMMENT: Going with one fewer offensive linemen this week due to Fant’s injury allows me to keep an extra defensive lineman and find a spot for Bass, who has been one of the best defensive players in the first two preseason games and adds pass-rushing depth. The rest of the spots seem pretty secure at the moment.

LINEBACKER

KEEP: Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Michael Wilhoite, Terence Garvin, D.J. Alexander, Dewey McDonald.

CUT: Mike Morgan, Kache Palacio, Otha Peters, Marcus Smith, Rodney Butler.

COMMENT: Had it not been for keeping Bass I might have gone with one more linebacker and found a spot for Smith, a 2014 first-round pick by the Eagles with whom the team seems pretty intrigued — he played 30 snaps against the Vikings in his first action with the Seahawks (he’s listed as a defensive end but is more accurately a linebacker/rush end). Morgan remains another odd man out at the moment. But Alexander has been hobbled lately and if that continues the dependable Morgan could find his way back onto the 53.

CORNERBACK

KEEP: Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane, Neiko Thorpe, Shaquill Griffin, Tramaine Brock.

CUT: Mike Tyson, Pierre Desir, Demetrius McCray, DeAndre Elliott.

PUP: DeShawn Shead.

COMMENT: The team’s biggest acquisition last week was signing Brock, a starter the last two years with the 49ers. The Seahawks plan to use him initially at nickelback so I’m putting him on the 53-man in place of Elliott, who had been working as the backup nickel behind Jeremy Lane.

SAFETY

KEEP: Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bradley McDougald, Delano Hill, Tedric Thompson.

CUT: Marcus Cromartie.

COMMENT: The five here seem pretty set. But Thompson would be the one to watch if the Seahawks decide they might be able to sneak him through waivers and onto the practice squad or simply decide they don’t need five safeties with McDougald acting as the backup at both the free and strong positions. But as the 111th overall pick in the 2017 draft and given Seattle’s defensive back reputation, it’s hard to imagine Thompson wouldn’t be snapped up on waivers.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KEEP: Blair Walsh, Jon Ryan, Tyler Ott.

CUT: None.

COMMENT: The special teams appear more set than ever.