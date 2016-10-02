Some first impressions after the Seahawks beat the Jets 27-17 to improve to 3-1 heading into the bye week.

Some first impressions from our Seattle Times sports team after the Seahawks improved to 3-1 with a 27-17 victory over the Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. Come back to seattletimes.com/sports for more coverage soon:

Bob Condotta: So much for the idea the Seahawks have to have a dominant running game to win. Seattle had only 45 yards on 15 carries through three quarters and finished with 68. In past years, that might have been enough to derail the Seattle offense. But Russell Wilson is showing he can throw from the pocket as well as anyone and Seattle’s receivers — be they stars such as Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham or young players such as Tanner McEvoy and Paul Richardson — just keep making plays.

Jayson Jenks: There were times last year when Wilson and Graham flashed; Graham had 140 yards receiving in a loss to the Panthers and 83 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. But Graham never had more than 60 yards receiving in consecutive games last season. He had 100 yards on six catches last week. He had 113 yards against the Jets. They continue to look more comfortable playing together.

Larry Stone: Russell Wilson, despite his injuries, was a model of efficiency, completing 23 of 32 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns, and even showed some nimble moves in avoiding the rush. When he did get hit, he bounced right back up. The Seahawks’ defense finally turned up its turnover meter with three interceptions. A much-needed win on the road heading into next week’s bye.