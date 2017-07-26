Single-game tickets for the Seahawks' 2017 season will go on sale Monday.
The Seahawks announced Wednesday that single-game tickets for 2017 home games will go on sale at CenturyLink Field on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Fans will be limited to purchasing a total of four tickets.
In more details provided by the team, single-game tickets will be made available at the CenturyLink Field NW Box Office for $65.50 each. Beginning at 8 a.m., fans will enjoy a live DJ and fan activities. A Seahawks merchandise kiosk will be available at the west gate.
Guests will be permitted on CenturyLink Field property beginning on Monday, July 31, at 7 a.m. Overnight camping is prohibited. Complimentary parking will be made available in the CenturyLink Field garage beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday. There will not be a wristband distribution for the 2017 Single Game Ticket On-Sale.
The Seahawks will also make single-game tickets available to the Blue Pride wait list members via an exclusive email offer beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31.
The team also has provided this Q-and-A of frequently asked questions about the ticket sale process.
