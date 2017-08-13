Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson suffered an AC sprain of his shoulder Sunday that could sideline him for a little while, coach Pete Carroll said.

Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson, who got the start in the team’s base offense in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Chargers, could be out for a little while after spraining his right shoulder making a catch in the first quarter.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Richardson suffered an AC sprain when he laid out to make a 25-yard catch that led to a Seattle field goal. Richardson returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling later in the game.

“It really was kind of self-inflicted,” Carroll said. “He took off for that ball. It was a great deep ball and he left his feet to go get it and he landed on his shoulder. He got crunched pretty good. It’s an AC sprain and it’s going to be a bit. I don’t want to throw a number on it but he got hurt.”

Richardson, in his fourth season out of Colorado, has been listed as one of the starters in the team’s two-receiver sets along with Doug Baldwin having moved ahead of Jermaine Kearse. With Baldwin out with an ankle injury Sunday, Richardson and Kearse were the starters.

Richardson’s injury further depleted a receiver corps that began the game without Baldwin and Tyler Lockett and rookie third-round pick Amara Darboh.

Baldwin was out with an ankle injury suffered last week in practice. Carroll, though, said he expects Baldwin to return to practice “in the next couple days.”

Lockett was deemed not ready to play yet as he continues to make it back from a broken tibia and fibula suffered last Dec. 24 against Arizona.

Darboh was out with a sternum injury suffered in practice on Friday.

“He hit the ground in practice and he did something in his sternum,” Carroll said. “He worked out in pregame and wasn’t quite ready to go. He tried to play tonight and he couldn’t get it done.”

The Seahawks suffered one other injury of note when rookie safety Jordan Simone suffered an ACL sprain on a kickoff in the second half.

“He has a seemingly an ACL sprain from the first indications,” Carroll said of Simone, a graduate of Skyline High whose college career at Arizona State ended in 2015 when he suffered an ACL injury. “How severe, though, we don’t know. He’s had it before in his other leg. He’s kind of aware of it and it looks like it’s going to be a while.”

Carroll said those were the only two injuries.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson also did not play. Jefferson is coming off of knee surgery last season and while he has returned to practice Carroll said “he’s not quite ready yet” to see game action.