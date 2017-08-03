The Seahawks on Thursday announced that rookie Malik McDowell had reported to training camp and has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

In an expected move, the Seahawks on Thursday announced that rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell had reported to camp and has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

McDowell, the team’s first pick in the 2017 draft at No. 35 overall in the second round, was absent for the beginning of training camp due to injuries suffered in an ATV accident two weeks ago.

McDowell flew to Seattle on Monday and began to meet with team officials on Tuesday and once he was back had to be accounted for on the roster. Being on the NFI lists means McDowell can return to the field at any time. A player on the NFI to start training camp is also then eligible for the regular season version of the NFI, which means a player is eligible to return after six weeks. But being on the NFI list now means the team can put him on that list to begin the regular season and would not have to be accounted for on the 53-man regular season roster.

McDowell was not on the field when Thursday’s practice began and there remains no additional information on when he will begin practicing.