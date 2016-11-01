Seahawks rookie right guard Germain Ifedi says a poor showing against Atlanta woke him up to some realities of playing in the NFL.

While the Seahawks aren’t investing a great deal of money in their offensive line this season — last in the NFL in salary cap spending at that position — it doesn’t mean they aren’t investing resources.

The Seahawks spent what was the first first-round pick they had since 2012 last spring on Germain Ifedi, whose development is as critical as any other player to the team’s long-range plan for the offensive line.

Which was why it was especially eyebrow-raising two weeks ago when both coach Pete Carroll and offensive line coach Tom Cable levied about as much public criticism at Ifedi as they ever do to a player.

On the day after a 26-24 win over the Falcons, Carroll said “he had a hard game. He had a hard time.’’

A few days later, Cable called it “very erratic, inconsistent.’’ Each specifically cited assignment errors as an area Ifedi needed to clean up.

As Ifedi explained Tuesday, Cable told him the same thing almost immediately after the game.

“He called me after the game and said ‘did you watch it?’ and I was like ‘yeah’ and he said ‘so you have a plan for this next week to fix it?’ And I said ‘yeah, I have a plan.’ And that’s the last we talked about it.’’

According to Carroll and Cable, that plan has gone, well, according to plan the last few weeks as each have praised how Ifedi has played in the two games since then — which it’s worth remembering are only the third and fourth of his NFL career after he missed the first three with a high ankle sprain (while Ifedi gave up a sack against Paul Kruger in the first quarter Sunday, that also was a play where Russell Wilson appeared to run into the defense instead of away from it, something Carroll said he did on a couple of occasions).

That the coaches are seeing the requisite progress that they want out of Ifedi is among the reasons they are optimistic that the line will continue to improve as the season rolls along.

Ifedi, meanwhile, says he thinks the Atlanta game may mark a turning point in his season.

He had played well in his initial game against the Jets, which was then followed by a bye and then the struggle against Atlanta.

“That was kind of a wakeup call for me,’’ Ifedi said. “I’d never faced a team like that, never faced fronts like that. So that was a wakeup call for me.’’

Ifedi is also still adjusting to the Seahawks’ blocking schemes after having played tackle his last two seasons at Texas A&M.

“It’s night and day,’’ Ifedi said. “I’m doing something opposite of what I was doing last year. So it’s not even comparable. It’s a totally different world.’’

So throw in that Ifedi’s play should theoretically improve as he gets more time in the system as another reason that the line might be able to live up to the coach’s faith that it will continue to improve as the season progresses.

Ifedi, though, understands that with the Seahawks, progress on the line is to be measured in large part by how well Seattle runs the ball.

That’s been problematic all year for Seattle, which this week ranks 28th in the NFL at 81.4 yards per game.

Sunday, the Seahawks had just three yards rushing on three carries in the first half before finishing with 74 on 17.

“We’ve just got to keep doing it,’’ Ifedi said. “Got to buy into it, buy into doing the right things and what the coach asks you and believing in the system and what Tom and all them teach as far as the run game.

“So it’s just about buying in. It was good to see us getting it going in the second half. We wanted to get it going in the first quarter — we could have made it a lot easier on ourselves and the quarterback if we had possibly got it going a little sooner.’’

Asked what else needs to happen to improve the running game, Ifedi made an interesting observation.

“ Got to trust the run game,’’ he said. “You are not always going to start off with a 30- yard gain. But you start off with three or four (yards) and it turns to five or six and then you start seeing the gains that you want consistently. But that’s’ one of the things you’ve got to do — you’ve got to believe in it and really stick with it, especially as an offensive line. Stick with doing our technique right and doing the small things right every single play to make it successful.’