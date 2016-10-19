Seahawk cornerback Richard Sherman says he thinks the penalty for pass interference should be changed, but that it should not be regarded as a reviewable play.

The words “Richard Sherman” and “pass interference” have been found themselves in the same sentence a lot this week in regards to the final play 0f Sunday’s game against Atlanta, a 26-24 win for Seattle.

While many wondered if Sherman should have been called for pass interference at the end of the play, Sherman likewise wondered if maybe Atlanta receiver Julio Jones could have been flagged for hands to the face at the beginning of the play.

On Wednesday, Sherman also postulated that part of the issue is the somewhat all-or-nothing aspect of the penalty for pass interference, which when called on the defense is a spot foul. If a penalty had been called on Sherman, Atlanta would have been past midfield with roughly a minute-and-a-half left. Instead, when no PI was called — on a play that snapped from Atlanta’s 25 — the game was essentially over.

Wednesday, Sherman said a better solution might be to make PI 15 yards when called on either the offense or defense.

“I’d make it 15 yards like college,” Sherman said. “I’d make both 15 yards, offensive and defensive, because it’s not as much of a penalty. An offensive player can stop a turnover and it’s a 10-yard penalty and they might still get the first down. A defensive player, they can say, ‘Oh, he was about to stop a touchdown,’ so they give him a spot foul. That’s the difference.”

Sherman’s not the only one to offer that idea. Sherman, though, said he didn’t think the rule would be changed anytime soon since changing it — and making it less of a penalty for the defense — would likely more impact the offense.

“No it’s not going to change because it’s not affecting the offense,” he said. “It’s not affecting points being scored. They don’t care if the defense is not getting calls.”

Sherman, though, is not a proponent of something others have proposed — making pass interference reviewable.

“No,” he said. “Because everything in slow motion looks, if you watched every offensive snap of the line play in slow motion, it would look like a hold of some sort or hands to the face. You know, it’s just football. If you replay everything then it’s going to be on every play, every play on the line, every play on the secondary you can call, a penalty anytime, on both sides of the ball.”