Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman didn't mince words in stating his disapproval for Thursday night football games.

It’s become an annual ritual before the Seahawks yearly Thursday Night Football appearance for cornerback Richard Sherman to let the world know that he thinks the whole thing is a bad idea.

Tuesday, Sherman came up with a new description for the games, calling them an “absolute poopfest.’’

“They don’t want me to curse,’’ Sherman said of how he arrived at that description. “I know, moms (listening).’’

But asking players to play a game four days after their most recent game, Sherman said, is a disservice to the players, and Sherman said at odds with the league’s reported stance of caring about their safety.

“It’s not even a rough week,’’ he said. “It’s just an absolute poopfest.’’

Sherman went on.

“It’s terrible,’’ he said. “We played (at Green Bay Sunday), got home about 1 o’clock in the morning, something like that, on Monday and then you’ve got to play again. Congratulations NFL, you did it again. But they have been doing it all season, so I guess we are the last ones to get the middle finger.’’

Sherman says there’s not much players can really do to recover physically to play a game four days later — he said he typically feels “probably 50, 60 percent’’ recovered by Thursday.

“Your body is going to recover how it recovers every other week,’’ he said. “You can’t speed it up any more than you normally would do. You’ve just got to deal with it. One of those things. Part of the job.’’

Sherman is Seattle’s player representative on the NFL’s Players Association this year and said that when the players negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with the league (the current agreement runs through 2020) that the players would try to push for an end to the Thursday night games.

“It’s pretty high (on his list of grievances),’’ Sherman said. “Top five. Because it’s just no regard (for the players). It’s hypocritical, as I have stated before. They make this huge stance about player safety and then you put players in tremendous danger.

“. … There’s really not much you can do right now. It’s part of the revenue, etc. The league probably has something else up their sleeve. Might have a Friday night game planned, who knows?’’

The Thursday night games have been often criticized for turning into lackluster affairs. But they have gotten ratings strong enough that the league expanded the Thursday night package in February for both the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and at that time the league Tweeted out stats that injuries are actually lower on Thursday night than on other days.

Sherman says he’s not sure the average fan necessarily can tell the difference in the quality of plays “because guys are prideful and they play hard and they are going to go out there and give 100 percent regardless of what the circumstances are because that’s how most of them are built. But you can tell as a player — everybody is banged up so everybody is moving slower. It’s not really going to show to the naked eye. They are like ‘the play is sloppier.’ The play isn’t any sloppier. Teams are running the same plays they have been running all season, nothing is that crazy gameplan-wise — that’s all fabricated through the media and nonsense trying to create stories.’’