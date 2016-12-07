Seahawk cornerback Richard Sherman said he had no issues with the decision of Carolina coach Ron Rivera to suspend Cam Newton for a play.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was as surprised as everybody else when Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers began and Derek Anderson was at quarterback instead of Cam Newton.

“I thought maybe there was an injury to Cam that they may have been withholding or he sprained his hand in warmups,” Sherman said. “Crazier things have happened. Then once he came in we didn’t really understand what was going on.”

Later, they found out — Newton had been suspended (for what turned out to be just one play) for a violation of the team’s dress code, specifically for not wearing a tie on the trip from the Bay Area to Seattle.

After the game, Seahawks such as Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett raised a pretty sizeable eyebrow at that news.

On Wednesday, though, Sherman said he agreed with the decision of Carolina coach Ron Rivera to suspend Newton.

“You’ve got accountability,” Sherman said. “You’ve got to hold everybody accountable the same. When you start treating guys different it’s a slippery slope.”

Not that dress code violations appear to be much of a potential issue for the Seahawks.

Sherman called Seattle’s rules “ambiguous” and said “there’s not a ton of them.”

“For one-day trips, it’s more formal,” he said. “You wear polo shirts or jeans or something nicer. Very ambigious but nicer. But put your shoes on — he doesn’t like me wearing my Uggs. For two-day tripts it’s more casual because it’s obviously going to be a time change and a longer flight, so he allows us to wear kind of whatever you put on.”

Sherman said Carroll “doesn’t go back there and check” what guys are wearing.

“If you are asking have we ever run into anything like that? We haven’t,” Sherman said. “Pete is a pretty cool guy. Don’t be disrespectful and most guys respect the things he says and are pretty good about that.”