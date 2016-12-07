Richard Sherman says to expect safety Earl Thomas to make it back and playing for the Seahawks again in 2017.

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas created some intrigue when he tweeted after suffering a season-ending fractured tibia Sunday that the injury had him considering retirement.

Teammate Richard Sherman, though, said Wednesday he considers any talk about Thomas’ future to be much to do about nothing and that Thomas will be back with Seattle in 2017. Thomas was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday meaning he is done for this season.

“Oh, yeah, yeah I expect him to come back,” Sherman said.

Sherman initially paused when hearing the question wondering if the questioner was asking about Thomas returning in 2016.

“Six months,” Sherman said, appearing to refer to how long Thomas’ rehab will be. “I thought, if he comes back from this (to play this season), they are going to check him. Check him for sure.”

Sherman said he had not discussed the tweet with Thomas but appeared to dismiss it as a nothing more than just a spur-of-the-moment emotional thought.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him about,” Sherman said. “But there’s not a lot of stories out there and that’s a big one so they are going to be talking about it until they can’t talk about it no more. So he’s just been hanging out, in good spirits last time I talked to him.”

Earlier, coach Pete Carroll had said he had no details on if Thomas will have surgery (it has been reported by ESPN’s Ed Werder that Thomas will not need surgery) but said there is no concern about Thomas being able to recover in time to play in 2017.

“This is an injury that you recover from,” Carroll said. “It just takes a long time. And so I don’t think it’s a big question of will he ever make it back. He’ll be okay. Just have to take his time to do it. This is not weeks, this is months, so it does take a long time. But at this point he has that time, so we’ll be very optimistic about him being able to get back.”

Carroll said there was no other damage to Thomas’ leg other than the fracture.

As for some other injury news. …