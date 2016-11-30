Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said Cam Newton may be getting some karmic payback for his celebration following Carolina's divisional playoff win last season.

After Carolina defeated the Seahawks 31-24 in a divisional playoff game, Panthers quarterback performed his usual routine of running to the stands to celebrate with a few of his own fans.

But along the way, he also grabbed a Seahawks’ fans’ 12 flag, balled it up and tossed it away.

And in case the Seahawks had forgotten about it, they were reminded Wednesday when a reporter asked Richard Sherman if that was a celebratory act that might have crossed the line.

“Yeah, he probably did,’’ Sherman said. “And I guess karma gets you. Doesn’t look like you are going to be in the playoffs this year.’’

Indeed, the Panthers — a year after going 15-1 and advancing to the Super Bowl — are 4-7 and with little realistic post-season hopes as they head to Seattle for a game against the Seahawks Sunday night. It’s the fifth straight year they have played in the regular season and sixth since 2010, as well as two playoff games (in 2014, 2015).

Sherman, though, mostly downplayed the rivalry or revenge angle for this game, saying it’s more about the Seahawks getting back on track after the 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay Sunday.

The Bucs scored on their first two possessions but were shut out after that, which led coach Pete Carroll to say that his team wasn’t ready at the start of the game.

Sherman, though, said he didn’t think the defense came out unprepared.

“No,” he said. “I think they just executed. They ran some new plays we hadn’t seen. We didn’t come out flat. When you lead the league in scoring for as long as we do, and still lead the league in scoring, you’d eventually think we’d get some credit for that because that’s what the game is about. You don’t win unless you score more points than the other team. At the end of the day, we’re not going to win a game scoring five points. You are not going to beat anybody. So we feel like we play good enough to win that game and we’ve got to find a way to get the ball more or score more. But at the end of the day (14) points is what it is.”