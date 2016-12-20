Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said Tuesday he has no regrets about his actions or statements during Thursday's game against the Rams.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman expressed no sign of apology or hint of regret for his actions in Thursday’s 24-3 win over the Rams when he met the media for the first time since then on Tuesday.

Instead, Sherman insisted that he had a right to question the coaches for a play call of a pass from the 1-yard-line in the third quarter, a throw by Russell Wilson to Jimmy Graham that for a moment appeared possibly intercepted, which sent Sherman into an on-field tirade.

After the game, Sherman referenced the interception from the 1-yard-line that ended Seattle’s hopes of winning Super Bowl XLIX, saying of such passes that “we already know how that goes.’’

Tuesday, Sherman said he had no second thoughts about that statement, or the outburst on the sidelines directed at offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and other Seattle coaches.

“Um, no, you know,” Sherman said. “I think sometimes things need to happen like that. Obviously people needed stuff to talk about this week so people talked about that. It worked out, the way our team works it worked out fine and we’re moving forward.”

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he met with Sherman for an hour and that because the meeting “went very well’’ that he did not consider what Sherman did as insubordination.

Sherman said of his meeting that “It was good. It was productive We went over some stuff. We went over some different strategies. It was really cool. It was fun.”

Sherman also said he met with Bevell and that “we talked about just the same situation. I think it was a bit of a miscommunication between us and we just clarified that. He was just more confused about what was going on. I don’t think he knew what was going on. We just clarified it.’’

Asked about their relationship now, Sherman said “oh yeah, we’re in a great place.’’

Sherman, though, said he did not apologize to Bevell or to Carroll or to the team. He also didn’t rule out that he would have a similar reaction if a similar situation occurred again.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’d have to see it. If I did. . .”

Sherman, instead, said he was in the right with his criticism, saying it was borne out of one of Carroll’s stated philosophies to “protect the team.’’

“What’s our role — protect the team?’’ Sherman said. “Protect the team. It goes both ways, and that’s what me and Pete talked about.’’

The press conference got contentious near the end when Jim Moore, a host of the Danny, Dave and Moore Show on ESPN 710 Seattle — the team’s flagship radio station — told Sherman that he didn’t understand that Bevell is trying to call plays he thinks will work but that Sherman thinks he has a “better handle’’ of what should be called.

“No, I just had a, we had a prior experience (the Super Bowl) so we talked about that,’’ Sherman said. “But let me guess — you have a better play to call. Let me guess, you have a better experience.’’

When Moore said no, Sherman said, “then you should probably kind of stop.’’

As Sherman walked off the stage and back toward the locker room he passed Moore and said, “You don’t want to go there. You do not. I’ll ruin your career.”

Said Moore: “You’ll ruin my career? How are you going to do that?”

Said Sherman: “I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass anymore.”

Said Moore: “Is that right?”

Said Sherman: “Yes it is.”

Sherman later took to Twitter to say he had regret for that confrontation.

Earlier, Sherman had said the fact that the Seahawks later scored on the drive on a 1-yard pass from Wilson to Doug Baldwin did not invalidate his argument that a pass from there was the incorrect call.

He also said neither Graham nor receiver Doug Baldwin had an issue with his complaint, saying “they understand the history.’’

Sherman said he would have no issue if an offensive player called out the defense in a similar situation.

“If we had done something like a zero blitz in the Super Bowl and got bombed for a touchdown to lose the game, I’m sure we would be understandable for the reasoning,” he said.

Sherman also insisted that the incident was not a sign of a possible divide between the defense and offense and also said that the Seahawks’ winning culture allows for such episodes to be accepted in the spirit intended.

“People would look at a lot of things and make a lot of opinions but that’s why they don’t play football or coach,” he said. “Some of those people who do make those opinions have been fired from coaching, that’s why they don’t coach anymore.

“Our team is a lot different than other teams and a lot different than, I guess, the public — the public just needs an opinion, a criticism. They don’t even understand. That’s why most people can’t even get to this point of success because they live their lives with a foot on the brake hoping not to run into someone. And we live our lives with a foot on the gas trying to search for success. We push for success, we push the envelope because we know what it takes to get to the mountain top. … Because most people don’t understand that it’s hard for them to comprehend what is going on here. But it’s not hard for my teammates because we see eye-to-eye on it.’’

Sherman said he thinks that culture is unique to winning teams such as the Seahawks.

“Losing teams, there’s a bit of selfishness with what you’re saying, so you can feel the animosity when someone says something,” he said. “You can say he’s jealous of this, he’s jealous of this. When you’re on a winning team, everyone knows it’s coming from a good place. So when someone makes a comment, you’re not thinking it’s coming from a terrible place, they’re jealous or they’re this, they want to win just as bad as you do. They want to win just as bad, if not more, than you do. That’s every person on our team, that’s 53, so when you have that kind of mentality, you don’t deal with the nonsense that the talking heads talk about because there’s too much respect.”