Doug Baldwin's one-fingered reaction to being asked to throw a pass in the red zone Sunday

As the play came in calling for receiver Doug Baldwin to throw a pass to Russell Wilson Sunday, Baldwin sent a little, uh, one-fingered message toward offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as he left the huddle.

The message, a symbol more commonly thrown in anger, in this case was delivered in good fun, Baldwin insisted Wednesday. Baldwin said it was a playful reminder that he would usually rather be getting the passes thrown his way in the end zone instead of throwing them.

But just to reinforce the point that the salute was good-natured, Baldwin wrapped an arm around Bevell as Bevell began his regular weekly meeting with the media Wednesday.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell talks about Doug Baldwin’s touchdown pass Sunday.

“You good?’’ Baldwin asked with a smile. “

I’m good,’’ Bevell responded.

Asked what he thought when he saw Baldwin’s finger, Bevell said “yeah, well, Doug and I have a great relationship, first and foremost. And I think Doug in his excitement, when he heard the play called in the huddle and knowing that he was going to get an opportunity to make Seahawk history, he was really excited and he wanted to tell Bev he was number one, and he just messed up a little bit there.

“If I could inspire him to make that perfect pass then I’ll go ahead and take it.’’

Baldwin threw a 15-yard TD to Wilson on the play, allowing Wilson to become the first QB in team history to score a receiving touchdown.

Baldwin said Wednesday that he and Bevell have “joked about it’’ since then. Baldwin also elaborated that he was more than fine with being asked to throw the pass, he just was, well, a little miffed (if jokingly) to give up a potential receiving touchdown in the red zone.

“I’m sure you guys know now we have been begging for that play for a couple of weeks now, trying to get that done,’’ Baldwin said. “However, I didn’t want it in the red zone. I wanted the target in the red zone. Typically when we get in the red zone, all the receivers and all the tight ends, we are kind of lobbying to get the passes in the red zone so we can score the touchdowns… It’s just the fact that we don’t want to literally be throwing away our targets in the red zone.’’

But all’s good if it ends well, an incident that mostly may be remembered as simply the latest peek into the ways of a team that always seems to find ways to surprise.