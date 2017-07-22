Michael Bennett will host a benefit next Saturday in honor of Charleena Lyles, who was killed by Seattle police last month.

Lyles, 30 and a mother of four children, was killed in her Northeast Seattle apartment on June 18. Lyles was shot after she had called Seattle Police Department for help.

The event notice says speakers are still to be announced.

When: July 29, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Judkins Park (2150 S Norman St, Seattle, WA 98144)