Michael Bennett will host a benefit next Saturday in honor of Charleena Lyles, who was killed by Seattle police last month.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett and his wife Pele will join the family of Charleena Lyles to host a rally and benefit for the late mother and her kids at Judkins Park on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to an event posted to Facebook.

The event notice says it is sponsored by The King County NAACP and the nonprofit Not This Time. It notes that “the family of Charleena Lyles, Giovonn McDade and other family members of lost loved ones will be in attendance.”

Lyles, 30 and a mother of four children, was killed in her Northeast Seattle apartment on June 18. Lyles was shot after she had called Seattle Police Department for help.

The event notice says speakers are still to be announced.

(Screengrab via Facebook)
When: July 29, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Judkins Park (2150 S Norman St, Seattle, WA 98144)

